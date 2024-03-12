Liverpool on the brink of 2 important appointments to lead post-Jurgen Klopp era: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly closing in on finalizing two appointments to lead the club in the post-Jurgen Klopp era.

Michael Edwards is set to return to the club and has agreed a deal with FSG, as per Fabrizio Romano. He is expected to be a key figure in the post-Klopp era. Edwards has previously served as a Sporting Director at Anfield and will return in a more senior role this time, meaning he will have more impact on the club's decisions.

Expand Tweet

Edwards had a face-to-face talk with FSG in Boston last week and he is set to return in the summer. His first appointment is set to be Richard Hughes as the Director of Football.

Hughes has been with Bournemouth for the last 10 years and also represented the Cherries and Portsmouth during his playing career. He now looks set to start a new chapter in his managerial career with Liverpool.

Klopp is set to leave the Reds at the end of the season. The German, who took charge back in 2015, has had a massively successful stint at Anfield. The club are looking to build a proper structure to sustain the success level following the German's departure.

Wataru Endo reacts to Liverpool's draw against Manchester City

Liverpool and Manchester City played out an entertaining 1-1 draw when the two sides locked horns in a Premier League clash at Anfield on March 10.

Wataru Endo was rock solid for the Reds in the middle of the park during the match. The Japan international gave his thoughts on the scintillating game, saying (via the Reds' website):

"The atmosphere was amazing. Of course I wanted to win for our fans, but the result was not too bad, I think. [In the] second half, we had more chances than Man City, in my opinion. So yeah, we are disappointed about the result but we need to move forward."

He added:

"We created more chances. Of course we could only score one, but the way we played, with how we created the chances, I think it was amazing. If we keep playing like we did, the results will come."

Endo joined Liverpool from Stuttgart in the summer for a reported £16 million transfer fee. He has since made 31 appearances across competitions for the Reds, scoring twice and providing one assist.