Liverpool chasing £34 million-rated midfielder after Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia snubs – Reports

Liverpool are reportedly keen to sign Benfica midfielder Florentino Luis after failing to sign Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo and Souhampton's Romeo Lavia in the recent past.

The Reds are currently in pursuit of a first-team holding midfielder following Jordan Henderson and Fabinho's latest exits for a combined fee of £52 million. They have also lost a number of other midfield operator like James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of late.

Initially, Liverpool identified Lavia as their main number six target at the start of last month but failed to secure the player's services with three rejected bids. They also attempted to hijack Chelsea's pursuit for Caicedo last week, only to be snubbed by the Ecuadorian in the end.

Earlier on Monday (August 14), Chelsea announced Caicedo as their record arrival after finalising a £115 million permanent transfer. They have also allegedly reached a £58 million agreement with Southampton to snap up Lavia, who was atop Jurgen Klopp's wishlist for months.

Now, according to Fichajes, Liverpool have set their eyes on Luis as an alternative defensive midfield option in the ongoing summer transfer window. They have been keeping tabs on the Portuguese for a number of months and are prepared to make a move in the near future.

Luis reportedly had a £103 million release clause. Benfica are now said to be willing to open negotiations for their academy graduate for a fee in the region of £34 million this summer.

A right-footed ball-winning operator, the two-time Primeira Liga champion has also sparked speculations with a significant gesture of late. He has followed Liverpool's official Instagram account earlier this week.

So far, the 23-year-old midfielder has scored one goal and contributed four assists in 88 games across all competitions for his boyhood club. His impact in the game comes from being able to orchestrate the play while moving the ball out of defence and also in stopping crucial counter-attacks.

Who are Liverpool's key targets right now?

Liverpool are currently in a proper fix with no established defensive midfield option. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp handed £35 million summer signing Alexis Mac Allister a start in the number six role in their 1-1 draw at Chelsea on Sunday (August 13) in their Premier League opener.

The Merseyside outfit have Stefan Bajcetic, who is going to turn 19 in October this year, as their sole holding midfield option. As a result, they are believed to continue monitoring more experienced midfieders such as Joao Palhinha, Sofyan Amrabat, and Ibrahim Sangare.

Meanwhile, the Reds could also opt to focus on other stars like Cheick Doucoure, Emmanuel Kouadio Kone and Youssouf Fofana. They were also said to be in talks with Brasileiro Serie A outfit Fluminense over a permanent transfer of £30 million-rated Andre past month.