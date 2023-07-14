Liverpool chief Jorg Schmadtke keeping close eye on 22-year-old transfer target despite injury: Reports

Liverpool sporting director Jorg Schmadtke is reportedly monitoring Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone for a potential summer transfer.

The Reds parted ways with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and James Milner on free transfers earlier this season. While they have signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, they are looking to bring in more midfield reinforcements.

As per German journalist Christian Falk, Jorg Schmadtke is looking to fulfill manager Jurgen Klopp's demands in the transfer market. One of the names on their list is Manu Kone.

In his column for Caught Offside, Falk wrote:

“At Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp is saying what he wants in the market and Schmadkte is making plans from this. We’ve been previously talking about Manu Kone, for example. He had a knee injury at the European U21 Championship, so it will take time, as he can’t pass any medical tests at the moment."

He added:

"So this could be a topic that will be interesting for English clubs like Liverpool. Schmadtke has an eye on him. So these are things in the background that Schmadtke is doing at the moment.”

Kone, 22, has been impressive in midfield since joining Borussia Monchengladbach from Toulouse in 2021. He has made 60 appearances for the German side and also contribute four goals and two assists.

The Frenchman suffered a knee injury at the U21 Championships last month, though, and is expected to be out of action for at least six weeks.

Liverpool midfield duo could leave this summer

Midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho could leave Jurgen Klopp's side this summer, amidst interest from Saudi Arabian clubs.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Al Ettifaq are interested in signing Henderson and have sent a verbal proposal. The Englishman has also agreed to the same and manager Klopp has also given the green light.

The two clubs are now discussing a transfer fee, with the Reds unwilling to let Henderson leave for free.

Romano also reported that Al-Ittihad manager Nuno Espirito Santo is pushing to sign Fabinho. The club have already spoken with the Brazilian midfielder but are yet to submit a formal offer to Liverpool.

Fabinho and Henderson have been two of the most important players for the Reds over the years.

Henderson joined the club from Sunderland in 2011 and has registered 33 goals and 31 assists in 492 appearances. He is the only Liverpool captain to win every trophy available.

Fabinho, meanwhile, joined the Reds from AS Monaco and has made 219 appearances and also contributed 11 goals and 10 assists.

