Liverpool closely monitoring 22-year-old EPL star as potential Mohammed Salah replacement: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly long-term admirers of Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise and have assessed him as a potential Mohammed Salah replacement.

Football Insider reports that the Reds have regularly sent scouts to watch Olise in action. The Frenchman's latest performance was an impressive one in a 3-1 win against Brentford (December 30) in which he scored a brace.

Olise has been in fine form throughout his time at Palace. He's posted 11 goals and 20 assists in 80 games across competitions.

The France U21 international has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs. But, Liverpool have been scouting him for several years including while he was just 17 at his previous club Reading.

Jurgen Klopp is assessing the market for a long-term Salah replacement. The Egyptian is the subject of intense interest from the Saudi Pro League but he's expected to stay at Anfield beyond the January transfer window.

Chelsea and Manchester City made moves for Olise in the summer. Mauricio Pochettino's Blues even matched his previous £35 million release clause But, he remained at Selhurst Park, signing a new four-year deal.

Former Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam reckons Olise can thrive at a club such as the Merseysiders. He said (via The Reading Chronicle):

"I think Michael Olise has the personality and the talent to play for the likes of Man City and Liverpool. He always caught my eye when we were together at Reading, he was desperate to play every single week and he's now getting that platform to perform at Crystal Palace."

Olise has made a promising start to this season, bagging five goals and one assist in nine games across competitions. He could be one to watch as the Reds look to find Salah's eventual right-wing successor.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth gives an update on Saudi Pro League's interest in Liverpool's Salah

Liverpool kept hold of Salah during the summer despite massive interest from Saudi. The Reds rejected a £150 million bid from Al-Ittihad for the Egyptian superstar, per Sky Sports.

The 31-year-old has enjoyed an excellent season thus far at Anfield, posting 16 goals and eight assists in 26 games across competitions. Klopp will be eager to keep hold of his in-form winger as his side are in the midst of a Premier League title challenge.

Dharmesh Sheth doesn't anticipate the interest from Saudi dissipating. He told the aforementioned outlet:

"Saudi Arabia aren't gonna stop. This is the real deal, they want to bring in some of the best players in the world. Mohammed Salah, they've made no secret, they desperately want Mohammed Salah in the Saudi Pro League."

However, Sheth doesn't expect the Egypt captain to depart Liverpool in January:

"Are they gonna get him in January? You can almost guarantee there's no chance of that happening as Liverpool simply won't entertain that."

Salah will head into the final year of his contract next June and Sheth feels next summer could be when the Merseysiders make a decision:

"In the summer he's got 12 months left of his contract. That's when it's gonna come to a head."

The Reds' third-best goalscorer of all-time has been at Anfield since 2017. He's bagged 202 goals and 87 assists in 331 games, winning the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, the FA Cup, and League Cup.