Liverpool closing in on deal to sign 16-year-old attacker: Reports

Liverpool are edging closer to snapping up exciting talent Ben Doak from Scottish Premiership giants Celtic, according to The Athletic.

The 16-year-old rose through the ranks at Celtic's academy before making his senior debut for them this season. Doak played his first game for the Bhoys in their 1-0 victory over Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership in January, coming on as a second-half substitute.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou handed the teenager further minutes in the side's top-of-the-table clash with arch-rivals Rangers last month. The winger has also featured on the Hoops' bench a couple of times this season.

Despite being highly rated at Parkhead, Doak is yet to sign a professional contract with Celtic. The starlet has thus attracted interest from a number of top clubs, including Premier League giants Liverpool.

According to the aforementioned source, Doak is close to putting pen to paper on a deal with the Reds. While the teenager has interest from other clubs, the prospect of working under Jurgen Klopp is said to have tempted him to sign for Liverpool.

The Athletic UK @TheAthleticUK



The Athletic understands that the prospect of working with Jurgen Klopp was pivotal in Doak's decision.



More from



theathletic.com/news/liverpool… NEWS | #LFC are closing in on signing teenage winger Ben Doak from #CelticFC 's academy.The Athletic understands that the prospect of working with Jurgen Klopp was pivotal in Doak's decision.More from @JamesPearceLFC NEWS | #LFC are closing in on signing teenage winger Ben Doak from #CelticFC's academy. The Athletic understands that the prospect of working with Jurgen Klopp was pivotal in Doak's decision.More from @JamesPearceLFCtheathletic.com/news/liverpool…

Doak is said to be a player who possesses 'incredible' pace. The Scotland Under-17s international will also bring directness to the Merseyside-based club.

Since the Scot does not have a professional contract with Celtic, the club would only be due a small compensation fee if the deal goes through. Liverpool thus appear to be in line to snap up an exciting prospect for a minor sum.

Craig @CraigCelt Celtic losing Ben Doak to Liverpool is another bloody nose for the club if it goes through.



We can’t seem to hold on to our top young players. Ben is a Celtic fan but is obviously being advised Liverpool is the best option for his career. Celtic losing Ben Doak to Liverpool is another bloody nose for the club if it goes through.We can’t seem to hold on to our top young players. Ben is a Celtic fan but is obviously being advised Liverpool is the best option for his career.

Liverpool look to add more talents to their squad

The Merseyside-based club have added some exciting talents to their ranks in recent years. Harvey Elliott and Kaide Gordon are prime examples of teenagers who have gone on to feature for their first-team after moving from other clubs.

Jurgen Klopp's side acquired Elliott from Fulham when he was just 16 years old. The Reds had to pay the Championship club an initial sum of around £1.2m following a tribunal.

Elliott has since established himself as a regular in Liverpool's squad. The Englishman has made 18 appearances across all competitions for the Anfield outfit, while contributing to three goals in the process.

Similarly, Gordon joined Klopp's side from Derby County in the winter of 2021. The 17-year-old now has four first-team appearances to his name. He has also found the back of the net once for the Reds.

Doak appears to be in line to follow in the paths of Elliott and Gordon as he edges closer to a move to Anfield.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer