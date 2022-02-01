Liverpool confident of signing 19-year-old after conducting medical on deadline day - Reports

Liverpool are still confident of securing the signing of Fulham prodigy Fabio Carvalho after the transfer collapsed on deadline day, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds appeared to be having a positive transfer window up until deadline day. They had already completed the signing of FC Porto star Luis Diaz for a fee of around £37.5 million. Jurgen Klopp's side then shifted their attention to Fabio Carvalho and were on course to sign the 19-year-old on deadline day.

Despite undergoing a medical, the deal did not go through as the two parties failed to complete the necessary paperwork for the transfer. However, the Reds are still confident of landing their transfer target in the summer window.

According to the aforementioned source, the best solution for Liverpool and Fulham is to go ahead with the already-agreed conditions in June. This way, both parties will avoid a tribunal fee for the attacking midfielder.

Liverpool are confident to find a solution with Fulham for Fabio Carvalho deal to be completed in June - best way to avoid tribunal and proceed with same conditions in the summer. Medical done in Liverpool yesterday. Carvalho/agents side also keen on this solution.

It is worth noting that Fabio Carvalho's contract at Fulham expires in the summer. The Cottagers will be entitled to a compensation fee in the summer when Carvalho's contract expires. So instead of paying the fees decided by the tribunal, the Reds could be in a position to pay the fee already agreed with the Championship outfit.

Fabio Carvalho has been an integral part of Fulham's promotion charge this term. He has scored seven goals and provided four assists in 18 Championship games this season.

The Cottagers reportedly wanted Carvalho back on loan until the end of the season if the Reds secured the signing on deadline day. However, they have got their wish now as the youngster is guaranteed to be a Fulham player for the rest of the season.

Liverpool send Neco Williams on loan to Fulham on deadline day

Despite Fabio Carvalho's deal falling through, Liverpool and Fulham did have another transfer business between themselves. The Reds loaned out Welsh right-back Neco Williams to Craven Cottage until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old academy graduate will be a great addition for Fulham, who are in pole position to secure promotion to the Premier League. Marco Silva's men are currently five points clear of second-placed Blackburn Rovers with a game in hand.

Williams has some experience, having played in the Premier League and Champions League for Liverpool. The Wales international has made a total of 33 appearances for the Reds and has registered five assists along the way.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh