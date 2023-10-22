Liverpool confident of signing Brazil midfielder despite Arsenal trying late hijack - Reports

According to Football Insider, Liverpool remain confident of signing Fluminense defensive midfielder Andre Trindade despite Arsenal attempting to hijack the transfer.

The Reds signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch over the summer as Jurgen Klopp bolstered his midfield ahead of the new season. However, one star they failed to acquire was Andre.

Liverpool reportedly saw multiple bids for the 22-year-old turned down by Fluminense. The Brazilian outfit were keen to keep hold of their talisman until the January transfer window to help with their quest of winning a historic first-ever Copa Libertadores title.

While the Reds are frontrunners to sign Andre in the upcoming transfer window, Arsenal have allegedly joined the race to sign the Brazilian with Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu showing interest.

But sources state that Liverpool are optimistic about their chances of swaying Andre towards Anfield. The Fluminense midfielder has impressed this year, making 49 appearances and scoring once. He has also been capped twice by the Brazil national team and has been touted as a potential future superstar.

Alisson Becker hails Liverpool after win against Everton

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker praised his side's resilience after the Reds defeated 10-man Everton 2-0 in the Merseyside derby at Anfield on Saturday, October 21.

Ashley Young was given marching orders after picking up a second yellow card for a poor tackle on Luis Diaz late in the 37th minute. The Reds were made to work in search of a goal and were finally rewarded when they got a penalty in the 75th minute following a Micheal Keane handball.

Mohamed Salah scored from the spot before scoring again in the 97th minute to seal all three points. Alisson said (via Liverpool's official website):

"Every three points we can get is massive for us. Today was even more special for us as it was a derby. We know the importance for the supporters, for the city, for everybody and for us as well. We are going to keep fighting and let's see what we can reach."

He added:

"During the matches, sometimes you have to deal with that feeling of frustration and I think we did really well today. We were patient enough and worked the ball well to create the chances. Lucho [Luis Diaz]'s one-v-ones were amazing [in] creating chances for us, and [then] suddenly the game opens up for us and we get the two goals."

The Reds are third in the Premier League standings with 20 points from nine games.