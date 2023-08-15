Liverpool consider reigniting interest in Portugal international to solve midfield woes: Reports

According to Anfield Watch, Liverpool are considering re-igniting their interest in Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matheus Nunes. Jurgen Klopp is keen on signing more midfielders in the summer transfer market.

Players like Naby Keita, Fabinho, and more have left the Anfield club in the summer transfer window. While the Reds have roped Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig for £70 million and Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion for £35 million, the Merseysiders are looking to further reinforce their ranks.

They reportedly had a British record £111 million offer accepted by Brighton & Hove Albion for Moises Caicedo. The Ecuadorian, however, was keen on joining Chelsea. He has since completed a £115 million move to Stamford Bridge. Yet another of the Reds' transfer target, Romeo Lavia, is also closing in on a move to Chelsea, according to reports.

Liverpool, however, remain firm in their stance to bolster the midfield and have reignited their interest in Nunes as a result. The Portuguese joined Wolves from Sporting CP last summer and has since made 40 appearances for the club.

Nunes is contracted at the Molineux until the end of the 2026-27 season and according to Transfermarkt, he has an estimated market value of €45 million.

Liverpool youngster Ben Doak spoke about his aims this season

Ben Doak came into prominence with his promising performances for Liverpool during the 2022-23 season. The 17-year-old made six appearances for the senior team and impressed with his displays.

Doak's poise and touch is exemplary and the player can become a star in the future if he stays on course. Speaking about his aims for the upcoming season, the Scottland under-21 international said (via the Reds' website):

“Not any specifically, I just want to play more than last season. Obviously I’m grateful for every opportunity that I’ve had but I’m just trying to build a career, so just play as many games as possible and give a good account of myself.”

Doak is one of the most talented youngsters in the Reds' team at this point in time. Fans will hope he gets more playing time for the first time and his raw talent gets matured with time.