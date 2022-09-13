Liverpool considering move to sign 26-year-old forward in January: Reports 

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid playmaker Marco Asensio, who appears surplus to requirements at the Bernabeu, in January.

According to Diario AS (via Rousing The Kop), the midfielder could find an 'escape route' in the winter window as he has only played 17 minutes in all competitions this season.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid Marco Asensio wasn't happy about not playing today. Marco Asensio wasn't happy about not playing today. 😬 https://t.co/slhBbh60FQ

Asensio's contract expires next summer, so there is a growing belief that Los Blancos may be willing to cash in on the attacking midfielder. The Merseysiders are said to be interested in the Spanish international, as well as Arsenal and AC Milan.

Mundo Deportivo have claimed that the Reds wanted to sign Asensio over the summer but were unsuccessful The tricky midfielder had ambitions of playing in the Qatar World Cup later this year. However, that is unlikely to happen due to his lack of game time.

Asensio is predominantly used as a right-winger but can also play on the other flank and as a number 10. He has scored 49 times in 237 appearances for Real Madrid, winning three Champions League titles and three La Liga Championships in the process.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #RealMadrid



Asensio’s contract expires in June 2023. Marco Asensio was furious today as he wasn’t playing against Mallorca. Carlo Ancelotti: “Asensio’s anger for not playing? I agree with him, so I’ll keep it in mind”Asensio’s contract expires in June 2023. Marco Asensio was furious today as he wasn’t playing against Mallorca. Carlo Ancelotti: “Asensio’s anger for not playing? I agree with him, so I’ll keep it in mind” ⚪️⚠️ #RealMadridAsensio’s contract expires in June 2023. https://t.co/05p7SOYMQi

Jamie Carragher backs manager Jurgen Klopp to turn Liverpool's fortunes around

The Reds have endured a difficult start to the season which hit a new following their 4-1 defeat at Napoli in their Champions League opener.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is now in his seventh season in charge of the Merseyside club. He may soon be facing questions about his future, especially following Thomas Tuchel's dismissal at Chelsea.

However, Reds icon Carragher believes his former side won't become like the Blues. He told The Telegraph:

“While in Germany there was mutual sense it was time for a new adventure, there is no such feeling in Liverpool. Klopp will be Liverpool’s manager for the next four years. That is why he signed his new deal last season."

“For all his success, there is no elite manager who has been so accomplished at picking himself off the floor after the lowest moments and there is no coach more qualified to reverse Liverpool’s poor form. A rebuild may be upon Klopp sooner than anticipated. Nothing in his demeanor suggests he lacks the appetite for the challenge."

The pundit added:

"While Klopp is in charge, Liverpool will never be like Chelsea or other clubs who see no prospect of a coach reversing a slide. Should the next Anfield rebuild take as long as the first, Klopp will get all the support and time he needs. If this is the beginning of the end of an era at Liverpool, everything changes except the manager.”

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Reporter: "It is difficult to not play for 6 days because you lose your rhythm?"



Klopp: "What rhythm? Did you see our games. We want to lose this rhythm." Reporter: "It is difficult to not play for 6 days because you lose your rhythm?"Klopp: "What rhythm? Did you see our games. We want to lose this rhythm."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar