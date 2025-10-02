Liverpool dealt big injury blow as star man set to return to action only after November international break: Reports

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is reportedly set to be out for six weeks after an injury in the defeat to Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League. The Brazilian will be sidelined until the end of the November international break.

According to a report by David Ornstein of The Athletic, Alisson's hamstring injury will see him sitting out until the end of November. The Brazilian has been dealing with injury issues, and Arne Slot spoke about the goalkeeper after the loss to Galatasaray and said (via GOAL):

“If one of our players is on the floor nine times out of 10, I fear the worst and with the worst, I mean he cannot continue, and that is what happened with Alisson. He will not be able to play Saturday, that is 99.9 per cent (certain), although I think it is 100 per cent.”

Liverpool will turn to new signing Giorgi Mamardashvili, who was signed last summer from Valencia, but the goalkeeper stayed with the Spanish side for the 2024/25 season. He started in the Carabao Cup win over Southampton and came off the bench in the loss to Galatasaray after Alisson came off injured in the UEFA Champions League.

He will be making his debut in the Premier League this weekend, when the Reds travel to face Chelsea.

Jamie Carragher worried about Liverpool after back-to-back losses

Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher claimed on CBS Sports that the Reds have lost control of matches and need to work on things quickly. He added that the games this season have been like basketball matches and said (via LFC Echo):

"L'pool are not playing football, they are playing basketball. It's just end-to-end and I don't think top teams play like that, and I expressed that to the manager early on. He's obviously a fantastic manager, but right now L'pool went from a top team, but also a workman-like team, and they sprinkled a bit of stardust on it in terms of the transfers they brought in."

"And they haven't gained anything going forward, but they've lost a lot defensively. I think for the manager now, last season was such a smooth ride; he now needs to really earn his money. He did last season, won the Premier League, but there are a few problems he has to fix. It will be really interesting how he goes about it, because he spent a lot of money on certain players."

Liverpool are on top of the Premier League table, despite their loss to Crystal Palace last weekend.

