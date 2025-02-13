Liverpool dealt blow as key defender set for lengthy spell on sidelines after picking up injury: Reports

Liverpool have been dealt a massive blow after Joe Gomez is expected to miss a 'significant chunk of the season', as per The Times (via SPORTbible). The England international is expected to soon undergo further tests to assess the extent of his injury.

Gomez has been solid in Liverpool's defense when given a chance, making 17 appearances across competitions. However, his season was derailed by a hamstring injury that sidelined him for 11 fixtures.

The 27-year-old returned to the Reds' starting XI, wearing the captain's armband, during their FA Cup fixture against Plymouth Argyle away on February 9. However, he suffered an injury to the same leg within the first 10 minutes and had to be subbed off in place of youngster Isaac Mabaya.

Gomez is now reportedly set for a lengthy layoff, which will be a blow for Liverpool. His versatility will be a big miss for Slot as the former is capable of playing across the defense at a high level.

"I would be getting sent off after the game too" - Phil Jagielka makes bold claim after Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Everton

Former Everton star Phil Jagielka has sympathized with Liverpool boss Arne Slot after the latter received a red card following his side's 2-2 draw against Everton. The two sides faced off in the Premier League at Goodison Park on Wednesday, February 12.

First-half goals from Beto and Alexis Mac Allister ensured there was everything to play for following the break. Mohamed Salah thought he had won the game for the Reds following his excellent strike. However, James Tarkowski scored a last-second screamer to seal a point for the hosts.

However, there was some controversy in the build-up after Ibrahima Konate appeared to be fouled inside his box. Abdoulaye Doucoure also looked marginally offside but VAR decided he wasn't and the goal stood, much to Slot's chagrin.

Slot shook referee Michael Oliver's hand before furiously mentioning something, which resulted in his dismissal. But Jagielka jumped to the Dutchman's defense, telling TNT Sports (via Rousing the Kop):

“If I am Ibrahima Konate I am wanting a foul for that challenge,” said the former England centre-back. “You can see why Arne Slot was furious. There was a slight little nudge in the box and if that was my team I would be appealing. I would be getting sent off after the game too.”

He added:

“Slot always talks about staying composed but it seems like he lost a bit of his composure at the end there. That’s what a derby does to you.”

In addition to Slot's sending off, Doucoure and Curtis Jones also received red cards after getting into a scuffle at full-time. Liverpool assistant manager Spike Hulshoff was also dismissed for expressing his anger.

