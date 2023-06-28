Liverpool dealt blow as PL rivals open direct talks with summer target's club over potential transfer - Reports

Liverpool have been dealt a huge blow as Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly opened talks to sign Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven. Spurs are in direct talks to sign the Wolfsburg star and are set to submit a verbal offer soon.

As per a report by Fabrizio Romano, Micky van de Ven could be set for a move to the Premier League with Tottenham opening talks with his club. The defender remains the club's priority this summer as Edmond Tapsoba is considered expensive.

Jose Fortes Rodriguez, Micky van de Ven's agent, has hinted that the defender could leave the Bundesliga club this summer if the right offer arrives. He revealed that a host of clubs are interested in the Dutchman and told German outlet WAZ:

"Micky has played a fantastic season. There are many clubs that are interested. It would be stupid to say now that he will definitely stay in Wolfsburg. Anything can happen this summer. A player like Micky, who has developed so well – the calls from the clubs come automatically. I am asked: What is the situation? Do we have a chance?"

Rodriguez added:

"As I said, anything can happen this summer. It could be that he leaves. But if the right club doesn't come along, why shouldn't Micky stay in Wolfsburg?"

The Reds were in talks earlier this month but their interest has reportedly cooled down now.

Tottenham target is a Liverpool fan and wanted Anfield move

Micky van de Ven has revealed that he is a Liverpool fan and has watched the Reds live at Anfield. He recalled his experience of watching them take on Arsenal on Boxing Day and claimed that it was his dream to play at the stadium.

Van de Ven has already spoken about the possibility of moving to the Premier League when Liverpool were said to be interested in the defender. He was quoted by LiverpoolECHO as saying:

"If you ask someone: what is the best league in the world? Then you will most likely get England as an answer. Many of the best players play in the Premier League. I can well imagine playing in the Premier League at some point."

He recalled watching a match at Anfield and said:

"I once went to the Liverpool stadium with my dad. That was over Christmas on Boxing Day. Livèrpool vs Arsenal. That was madness. Then when 'You'll Never Walk Alone' comes [on] - that's a goosebump moment, that was very cool. It's a dream to play there."

WAZ have reported that Wolfsburg are looking for €30 million to sell the defender this summer.

