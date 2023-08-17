Liverpool dealt injury blow as midfielder doubtful for Bournemouth clash with ankle problem: Reports

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones is expected to miss the Reds' Premier League fixture against AFC Bournemouth this weekend due to an ankle injury in training, according to This Is Anfield.

Jones, 22, has a swollen ankle and missed the Merseyside-based club's training on Wednesday (August 16), as per the report. The central midfielder is, therefore, a major doubt to face Bournemouth in their first home game of the season on Saturday (August 19).

Liverpool are reportedly hopeful of having the England U21 international back in action soon, as his injury is not thought to be serious. There is a feeling that the player will be available to face Newcastle United at St. Jame' Park in the league on August 27.

It is worth noting that Jones featured in the club's Premier League opener against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last weekend. He racked up 24 minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute, as Jurgen Klopp's side played out a 1-1 draw with the Blues.

Jones was pivotal to England at the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship earlier this summer. He featured in all but one of the Young Lions' six games in the tournament and scored the winner in their 1-0 win against Spain in the final.

With Liverpool lacking a specialist defensive midfielder following Fabinho's move to Saudi Arabia, Klopp tried Jones in that position during pre-season. Fans have been calling for him to play as the team's deepest midfielder against Bournemouth after the need for a No. 6 was evident at Chelsea. However, that option is now unlikely to be available.

Jones has had two significant injuries during his senior career at Anfield so far. He missed 10 games for the Reds across competitions due to a stress response of the bone last season. He was also sidelined for 16 matches due to an eye injury in the 2021-22 season.

Liverpool nearing third midfield addition of the summer

Liverpool identified the midfield as an area that needs strengthening ahead of the summer. The need was heightened by James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's departures The Premier League giants, therefore, signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai for a combined £95 million early on.

The Reds' options in midfield then deteriorated after Fabinho and Jordan Henderson moved to Saudi Arabia for £52 million. They have since tried to sign Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia. However, Chelsea have beaten them to both of those midfielders.

Jurgen Klopp's side are, therefore, pursuing a shock move for VfB Stuttgart's Wataru Endo. They have agreed to sign the Japan international for around £16 million, according to Fabrizio Romano.