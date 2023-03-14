Liverpool dealt massive blow as key player to miss UCL tie against Real Madrid due to illness - Reports

According to the Athletic, Liverpool will be without their captain Jordan Henderson for their highly-anticipated Champions League showdown against Real Madrid. The European juggernauts will face each other at Los Blancos' revered Santiago Bernabeu in the second leg of their tie on Wednesday (March 15).

This unfortunate turn of events is due to a bout of illness. It has kept the England midfielder out of action, causing him to miss training at Kirkby earlier in the day, ultimately preventing him from making the trip to Spain with the rest of Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

The Reds will now gear up to attempt the seemingly insurmountable task of overturning a 5-2 deficit from the first leg of their last-16 tie against Real Madrid.

In other news, the Reds will be pleased that young midfielder Stefan Bajcetic has made the journey to Spain, despite missing training on Tuesday. In light of the absence of both Henderson and the still-sidelined Thiago Alcantara, Klopp will be left with a selection dilemma.

The German tactician will need to decide on how his midfield lines up ahead of the game, as Fabinho and Bajcetic will need another player within the three-man pivot. Jurgen Klopp will choose between Harvey Elliott, Naby Keita, and James Milner to fill the void left by the absence of Liverpool's talismanic captain.

Stefan Bajcetic and others travel with Liverpool to Spain ahead of crunch Real Madrid clash

Stefan Bajcetic has joined Liverpool's traveling squad to face Real Madrid in their much-anticipated Champions League Round of 16 second leg battle. According to LiverpoolEcho, the promising youngster eventually joined the Merseysiders at John Lennon Airport as they embarked on their crucial mission in Spain.

Apart from Bajcetic, the Reds will also have the services of Caoimhin Kelleher, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, and Rhys Williams. Notably, all these players missed their disappointing 1-0 loss to AFC Bournemouth over the weekend.

Arthur Melo did train with the Liverpool squad, but the Brazilian won't be able to participate in the game as he was left out of the Reds' squad for the second half of the season. It remains to be seen how Jurgen Klopp's men will fare against Real Madrid in the Spanish giants' backyard.

