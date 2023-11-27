Liverpool dealt massive injury blow as superstar possibly faces rest of year out with hamstring injury: Reports

Liverpool are sweating over Alisson Becker's injury after the Brazilian goalkeeper picked up a knock during the Reds' latest Premier League clash against Manchester City on November 25.

The top-of-the-table clash at the Etihad ended with the spoils shared after a 1-1 draw. Trent Alexander-Arnold equalized for the Merseysiders in the 80th minute after Erling Haaland had opened the scoring with a 27th-minute strike.

Diogo Jota and Alisson, however, both suffered knocks during the game. The goalkeeper's blow came during the closing stages of the game and it appeared that he had picked up a hamstring knock.

Considering the nature of his injury, Alisson could be out anywhere between a few weeks and for the rest of the year. Jurgen Klopp addressed the issue after the match, telling the media (via The Standard):

"I hope it’s not that serious, but I don’t have the answer – no clue in the moment what it is. I spoke to him and he said he only felt [it] a little bit, but we have to wait for the scan.”

Liverpool are still awaiting scan results and nothing on the matter has been confirmed yet. Alisson has so far made 14 appearances this season for his club, keeping five clean sheets.

Klopp's side, meanwhile, are third in the Premier League table with 28 points from 13 matches, trailing league leaders Arsenal by two points.

Diogo Jota's knock adds to Liverpool's injury woes

Alisson wasn't the only player who suffered an injury against Manchester City. Forward Diogo Jota also picked up a muscle issue and had to be replaced in the 54th minute of the game by Luis Diaz.

Overall, Jota had a quiet afternoon at the Etihad. However, his potential absence could be a big blow for the team. Speaking about Jota, Klopp said after the match (via The Standard):

“The shadow on this game is obviously that Ali felt something and Diogo felt something – something we have to assess and then we will see. Unfortunately, we've lost Diogo with a muscle [issue]."

Jota has made 17 appearances across competitions this season. The Portugal international is Liverpool's second-highest scorer this season, only behind Mohamed Salah (12 goals).