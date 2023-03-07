Liverpool dealt transfer blow as long-term target's father recently held talks with Real Madrid officials about potential transfer - Reports

Real Madrid's director of international football, Juni Calafat, was in a meeting with Liverpool target Jude Bellingham's father, according to reports. Multiple clubs are looking to agree terms with the midfielder ahead of a potential move in the summer window.

As per a report in Foot Mercato, Calafat was in London today to hold talks with Bellingham's entourage. Real Madrid are keen on signing the midfielder and are looking to beat Liverpool in the race for his signature.

Manchester City are also interested in signing the Englishman in the summer and are hoping that Erling Haaland can convince his former teammate to join them. Borussia Dortmund will reportedly listen to offers in the region of €150 million for Bellingham.

They have repeatedly stated that they want to extend his contract but know that the teenager is looking to take the next step in his career. Manager Edin Terzic told The Athletic:

"I believe that we need to work on keeping these young guys one year longer. In my first season [as interim manager], I was able to put Jadon, Jude and Erling on the pitch, but that was their only year together."

He added:

"That was also partly due to COVID-19 and empty stadiums, there were financial considerations. But if we can get to the point where it's two or three years of such a trio, maybe we can break the mould."

Liverpool target told to join Real Madrid

Former Arsenal defender Sol Campbell has urged Jude Bellingham to join Real Madrid over Liverpool. He believes that the Spanish side are perfect for the midfielder and he can always move back to England later in his career.

He was speaking at an event in Turkey when he said:

"Real Madrid is obviously one of the great historical teams and the way he playing, if he goes in the same direction, he would be perfect for Real Madrid because he is very young."

"He's way ahead in a lot of things, he just needs the right club and the right manager to guide him in the right direction, that's all, and the right environment, because sometimes you can go to the wrong environment and so you waste your talent for a few years."

Chelsea are also keeping tabs on the situation but are in the backseat after signing Enzo Fernandez in the January window.

