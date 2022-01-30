Liverpool defender cut short Dubai trip to consider late January move: Reports

Liverpool defender Neco Williams has cut short his break in Dubai to discuss a potential late January move, according to The ECHO.

The Reds have confirmed the signing of Colombia forward Luis Diaz from FC Porto. The 25-year-old has put pen to paper on a contract that would keep him at the club until the summer of 2027.

However, Liverpool could now be bracing for the departure of a first-team player in the shape of Williams. The Wales international is reportedly the subject of interest from Championship club Bournemouth ahead of Monday's transfer deadline.

According to the aforementioned source, Williams has decided to return from Dubai to discuss a potential move with his representatives. The 20-year-old could secure a move away from Anfield before the transfer window slams shut.

Bournemouth have reportedly contacted Liverpool to inquire about the possibility of taking the right-back on loan for the rest of the season. The Cherries currently sit third in the Championship table and a move to the Vitality Stadium is viewed as potentially ideal for Williams, as per the report.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Bournemouth have contacted Liverpool about taking Neco Williams on loan for the rest of the season. NEW: Bournemouth have contacted Liverpool about taking Neco Williams on loan for the rest of the season. #awlive [liverpool echo] 🚨 NEW: Bournemouth have contacted Liverpool about taking Neco Williams on loan for the rest of the season. #awlive [liverpool echo] https://t.co/Sg7YObX7Q6

Jurgen Klopp's side are said to be open to the idea of sanctioning a loan move for Williams. Liverpool reportedly preferred to consider permanent offers for the youngster last summer. But they could send him out on a temporary deal to help him get regular playing time.

Williams is reportedly determined to gain more first-team experience and action ahead of this year's FIFA World Cup. He will now talk through his options with his representatives after returning from Dubai.

While Bournemouth have expressed an interest in Williams, it is unclear whether there are other clubs in the mix for him. It also remains to be seen if the defender can secure a move before the transfer window slams shut on Monday.

More departures at Liverpool before the end of the month?

Neco Williams could be on his way out of Anfield on a temporary deal this month. However, the Wales international may not be the only player to leave the Reds before Monday's transfer deadline.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Liverpool are willing to offload Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi and Nat Phillips to help offset their spend on Luis Diaz. NEW: Liverpool are willing to offload Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi and Nat Phillips to help offset their spend on Luis Diaz. #awlive [mail] 🚨 NEW: Liverpool are willing to offload Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi and Nat Phillips to help offset their spend on Luis Diaz. #awlive [mail] https://t.co/edUnDx1a6o

Takumi Minamino is the subject of transfer interest from Leeds United and AS Monaco. While the Japan international is said to be happy at Liverpool, his immediate future is one to watch.

Divock Origi, who has his contract with the Reds expiring in the summer, has been linked with several clubs in recent days. Atalana, Fiorentina and Burnley have all been credited with an interest in him ahead of Monday's transfer deadline.

Also Read Article Continues below

Nathaniel Phillips is another player who could leave the club before the end of the month with Newcastle United interested.

Edited by Aditya Singh