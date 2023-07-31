Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold emerges as top target for European giants in 2024 – Reports 

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has reportedly popped up as a priority target for Real Madrid for the upcoming summer transfer window.

Alexander-Arnold, 24, has established himself as one of the best right-backs in the world since his debut for the Reds in 2016. He has helped them lift seven trophies, including an elusive Premier League title in 2020 and a UEFA Champions League crown in 2019.

According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid have expressed an interest in roping in the Englishman in the future. They are believed to be worried about their right-back situation as both vice-captain Daniel Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez are said to be in a gradual decline.

Los Blancos, who beat Liverpool to Jude Bellingham's signature this summer, have earmarked Alexander-Arnold as a potential target both due to his ripe age and fine passing range. They have also been impressed with the full-back's ability to play at the heart of midfield.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is in the final two years of his contract at Anfield, has made a name for himself due to his playmaking ability over the years. He is the holder of the most Premier League assists by a defender in a single season, providing 13 in the 2019-20 season.

A set-piece specialist renowned for his vision and crossing, the Liverpool academy product could prove to be a stellar coup for Real Madrid. He would easily displace Carvajal from their starting XI in the 2024-25 campaign should he seal an unlikely move to La Liga.

So far, Alexander-Arnold has scored 16 goals and laid out 72 assists in 273 games across all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's side. He is currently averaging a goal or an assist at an interval of every 225 minutes.

Alexander-Arnold, who has made 20 appearances for England so far, is valued at north of £55 million. However, his market valuation is expected to increase should he pen a contract extension at Anfield soon.

Liverpool unlikely to agree to a deal to offload Real Madrid target Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool are currently in the midst of a squad rebuilding process with both their captain and vice-captain already parting ways. Jurgen Klopp is said to be preparing his squad for the next phase of his project, with Trent Alexander-Arnold expected to assume a vital role.

Klopp, who joined the Reds in October 2015, is known for his affinity to naming core squad members as his club's captain, like Sebastian Kehl at Dortmund and Jordan Henderson at Anfield. He could hand the Real Madrid target a vice-captaincy role from next season due to the player's home-grown status and established first-team presence.

Furthermore, Liverpool are also unlikely to offload Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid in the future due to the pair's professional rivalry at the continental level. They also lack a proper backup for the Englishman.