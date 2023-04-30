Liverpool desperate to sign Barcelona star as free agent amid the La Liga club's FFP situation - Reports

Liverpool are eager to sign Barcelona midfielder Gavi as a free agent this summer due to the Financial Fair Play (FFP) predicament plaguing Camp Nou, according to El Nacional.

Mateu Alemany, Barcelona's director of football, is in a race against time to prevent Gavi from slipping through their fingers. Despite reaching an agreement on a contract renewal, La Liga refused to accept the new working document, leaving the club in a precarious position.

With a termination clause set at €1 billion, Barcelona thought they had secured Gavi's future until 2027. However, the club's financial woes continue to disrupt President Joan Laporta's plans.

Barcelona must reduce their payroll and generate income by June 30 to avoid UEFA sanctions for FFP violations. Failure to comply could jeopardize potential signings, including the highly anticipated return of Lionel Messi from Paris Saint-Germain.

Adding to the club's concerns, Gavi's unresolved contract situation means that he is not yet registered as a professional player. A special clause in his current agreement could allow him to leave Camp Nou at no cost, making him a highly sought-after prospect. Clubs like Chelsea, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, and even Real Madrid have expressed interest in the young talent.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are desperate to sign the prodigious midfielder. Klopp believes Gavi is among the world's best and could be the perfect addition to strengthen Anfield's midfield.

Last year, Klopp's attempt to lure Gavi to Liverpool was unsuccessful, but the German manager now hopes to snatch the starlet from Barca without any financial compensation.

With Gavi's future hanging in the balance, the Camp Nou hierarchy must act quickly to protect one of their most valuable assets or risk losing him for nothing.

Brazilian icon Rivaldo cautions Liverpool's Roberto Firmino against potential Barcelona move

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino is set to leave Anfield on a free transfer in the summer and has been linked with a move to Barcelona. However, Brazilian legend Rivaldo has advised Firmino to carefully consider his options before committing to a move.

Rivaldo shared his thoughts with Betfair (via GOAL), acknowledging that it's essential for the Liverpool forward to understand his potential role in the team:

"Following in the footsteps of other great Brazilian players, I believe Firmino would fulfil a dream of playing for Barcelona. However, I think he should first find out what his role in the team would be."

Rivaldo raised concerns about the forward struggling for playing time behind Robert Lewandowski:

"Xavi always plays with one centre forward - Robert Lewandowski - and the arrival of Firmino could suggest a change of strategy, but will most likely mean that he would be a bench player who would play only a few minutes."

