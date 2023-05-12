Liverpool in discussions with agents of 22-year-old player over potential summer move - Reports

Liverpool are in talks with the agents of Sporting CP's defensive midfielder Manuel Ugarte over a potential summer move, as per journalist Rodrigo Romano.

The Merseysiders have had a disappointing season by their usual standards, sitting in fifth place. They will have to rely on Manchester United or Newcastle United to slip up to secure a top-four finish and qualify for the Champions League.

Despite their struggles this season, Jurgen Klopp recently stated that Liverpool remains an attractive proposition for players. The middle of the park has been a particular concern for the Reds, with Klopp having to tweak his system to improve efficiency.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been playing alongside Fabinho in an inverted full-back role, helping the Brazilian regain form. However, Fabinho is the only natural defensive midfielder at Liverpool, apart from the injured Stefan Bajcetic.

Ugarte has been one of Europe's most impressive young midfielders this season, playing 45 games in all competitions for Sporting Lisbon. Liverpool is reportedly set to present a deal to the Portuguese club this week, with discussions underway between the two sides.

Liverpool fans and pundits have been calling for the club to sign a defensive midfielder to provide cover and competition for Fabinho. The interest in Ugarte suggests that he is seen as a potential solution to this issue.

However, the Reds are not the only club interested in the Uruguayan, with Aston Villa and Chelsea also said to be keeping tabs on him.

It remains to be seen whether the Reds can secure the signing of Ugarte. However, if they do, he could provide a much-needed boost to their midfield ahead of next season.

Klopp reportedly hopes that a solid finish to the current campaign and the prospect of Champions League football will persuade the midfielder to join the club.

Liverpool to begin discussions with Brighton and Hove Albion over potential transfer of Alexis Mac Allister: Reports

Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister could be on his way out of the club this summer, with the Seagulls reportedly open to listening to offers for the Argentine. According to journalist German Garcia Grova, negotiations for Mac Allister's exit will begin on May 28, with an expected fee of £70 million.

The Reds are believed to be the front-runner for the 24-year-old's signature, having kept tabs on him for some time. Mac Allister has been in fine form for Brighton this season, registering 12 goals and two assists in 35 Premier League appearances.

The midfielder is known for his creative flair and attacking prowess, making him a potentially valuable addition to the Anfield outfit's midfield. The Reds will reportedly be willing to meet Brighton's asking price as Mac Allister could be a key player for them in the coming seasons.

