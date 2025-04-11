Liverpool to dive into transfer market for PL midfield star after sealing Mohamed Salah’s future: Reports

Having extended Mohamed Salah's contract, Liverpool are now looking to strengthen other areas of their squad in the summer. They are reportedly interested in signing Aston Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara.

Ad

Kamara joined Villa from Olympique Marseille in the summer of 2022. He faced a big knee injury last season but has been impressive for the club when he's been available. He's made 88 appearances, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Kamara's impressive performances have seen him garner interest from multiple clubs. As per TBR Football (via Caught Offside), Liverpool are monitoring the Frenchman's situation for a potential summer transfer. His contract with Aston Villa expires in 2027, and as per Transfermarkt, his market value is €38 million.

Ad

Trending

Liverpool announced that winger Mohamed Salah has signed a new two-year deal. Moreover, Virgil van Dijk is expected to sign one as well. Hence, with that sorted out, the Reds are looking to strengthen other areas in their squad. The likes of Wataru Endo and Curtis Jones could leave in the summer.

Hence, they are interested in signing Kamara. However, Aston Villa are hoping to persuade the 25-year-old midfielder to sign a new contract at the club. Manager Unai Emery is pleased with his contributions and hopes to keep him at Villa Park.

Ad

Mohamed Salah shares thoughts after signing new deal with Liverpool

The Reds officially announced a new two-year contract for Mohamed Salah on Friday. His previous contract was set to expire at the end of this season. The 32-year-old sat down for an interview with the club and shared his thoughts on the extension. He said (via Liverpoolfc.com):

"It’s great to be here another two years. So I’m happy to sign a new contract. Of course I’m very excited. We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football.

Ad

"It’s great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it’s going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career."

Mohamed Salah joined Liverpool from AS Roma in 2017 and has been exceptional ever since. He is third in the club's all-time top scorer list with 243 goals and 111 assists in 394 games across competitions. He's helped them win numerous trophies and looks set to add a second Premier League title to his collection this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More