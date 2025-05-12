Liverpool draw up 3-man shortlist as Arne Slot looks to bolster squad in summer window: Reports

Liverpool are planning for a busy summer transfer window, as they have prioritized filling defensive roles with a three-man shortlist. As per Football Insider, Arne Slot is hoping to bolster the spine of the team and have a competitive squad for the longer term.

At left-back, Liverpool are targeting Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez. Concerns over Andy Robertson's performance and future have accelerated the quest for his replacement. According to the report, Kerkez is now Anfield's priority target for the role.

Defensively, despite the recent extension of Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool are still looking for a new centre-back. Dean Huijsen and Marc Guehi have been rumored to be the answers in order to solidify the backline and provide some depth behind Van Dijk.

But this three-man shortlist is not complete, as other positions need to be filled in the team. The right-back position is in doubt as Trent Alexander-Arnold has decided to exit Anfield during the summer transfer window.

However, the report has revealed that the Reds might not recruit players such as Denzel Dumfries or Jeremie Frimpong. Arne Slot's formation is not suited for attack-capable wing-backs like the duo.

A new centre-forward is near the top of the wishlist, though, with Darwin Nunez set to leave. The Uruguayan striker, as things stand, is reportedly considering Saudi Arabian and La Liga proposals. His departure could allow for a new frontman to come in, and the Reds are linked with Alexander Isak and Ollie Watkins as potential replacements to lead the line next season.

Liverpool forward shares his commitment to stay at Anfield despite exit rumors

Luis Diaz has vowed his future to Liverpool publicly, saying he wants to stay at Anfield. This comes despite transfer speculation that has seen him touted for other European giants like Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

The forward has now come out to insist that he is pleased with life at Anfield. In a post-match interview with Telemundo, following the Reds' 2-2 draw with Arsenal on May 11, Diaz said (via SPORTbible):

“Yes, happy. From the first day I arrived, I’ve always been happy, calm, enjoying the football played at this great team. We’ll be talking about it, we’ll talk about it (about the renewal). For me, I would stay however many years it takes, it also depends on the club, everything.

"These are details that are sorted out separately. Very calm, I’m happy and enjoying the Premier League.”

Diaz's Liverpool deal expires in 2027, but the talks for an extension are expected this summer. The Colombian winger has been a key figure in the Reds' recent successes, scoring 17 goals and eight assists in 48 appearances across all competitions this season.

