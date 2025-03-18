Liverpool draw up five-man transfer wish list ahead of summer window as Arne Slot seeks attacking reinforcements: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly earmarked five attackers as potential signings ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Anfield outfit have relished a fine campaign in the Premier League in the ongoing campaign due to Mohamed Salah's brilliance. However, the other Reds forwards, including Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota, have often been criticized due to their poor outings this campaign.

Hence, according to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are interested in roping in a new attacker after the conclusion of the 2024-25 campaign. Their top priority is Newcastle United's Alexander Isak, who has allegedly drawn attention from Arsenal and Chelsea as well.

With Isak reportedly likely to cost well over £100 million, the Reds are also monitoring four other attackers. Brighton & Hove Albion star Joao Pedro, Wolverhampton Wanderers ace Matheus Cunha, and Ipswich Town star Liam Delap have all been added to their summer wish list.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are also keeping tabs on Atletico Madrid superstar Julian Alvarez as a potential summer signing. Their top brass are aware that adding the former Manchester City ace, who joined Atletico in 2024, to their ranks is unlikely to be an easy task.

On the other hand, Nunez is likely to be sold by the Reds after the end of this season with a host of Saudi Pro League outfits interested in the star. Both Jota and Luis Diaz could also be sold owing to their respective poor form in the last couple of months.

Paul Merson calls for perspective on Liverpool

After Liverpool's recent UEFA Champions League last-16 exit and EFL Cup final loss, Arsenal great Paul Merson has opined on the Merseyside club. He said (h/t Liverpool Echo):

"If someone said to you, right, what do you win this season? You'd have to say the Premier League. It's the Holy Grail. They won it last time in lockdown. It wasn't the same. Their fans weren't there. And their fans will be there this time when they pick it up."

Merson, who helped Arsenal lift two league titles as a player, added:

"So, let's not look shy about how great they've done. They've lost one game in the league. They've just had a bad week. To lose one game in the Premier League is just mind-blowing. I think everybody's got to just get it in perspective."

The Reds are atop the 2024-25 Premier League table with 70 points from 29 matches. Arsenal are second with 58 points, while Nottingham Forest are third with 54 points from the same number of league games.

Arne Slot's side will next host Everton in the Premier League on April 2.

