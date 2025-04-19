Liverpool duo could join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia in surprise transfer twist: Reports

Saudi Pro League brokers have reportedly set their sights on Liverpool duo Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz as the next stars to join Cristiano Ronaldo in the league. Clubs in Saudi Arabia have continued to target some of Europe's biggest names in the hopes of developing their league ahead of hosting the FIFA World Cup in 2034.

TBR Football reports that Nunez and Diaz are the league's latest targets, and there is a possibility that both could end up in Saudi this summer. The report has indicated that both Liverpool forwards are open to moving to the Middle East at the end of the season.

Liverpool rebuffed attempts from Saudi giants Al-Nassr to have Darwin Nunez partner Cristiano Ronaldo up top in the January transfer window. The Premier League leaders were unwilling to lose any of their star players during the season, as they pursued the league title. The club are resigned to losing the Uruguayan forward this summer, and will entertain approaches from Saudi, who will likely meet their asking price.

Luis Diaz is unsettled at Anfield, having requested that a new contract be given to him without success so far. The Saudi negotiators are looking to step in while the impasse remains, and try to tempt the 28-year-old to join compatriot Jhon Duran in the oil-rich nation.

Darwin Nunez has contributed seven goals and five assists in 42 appearances for Liverpool this term, while Luis Diaz has 15 goals and five assists in 45 games. The club's success in agreeing a new deal with Mohamed Salah will probably leave room for one or both of Diaz and Nunez to move away.

Ex-Liverpool man on target as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr taste defeat

Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane found the net for Al-Nassr in their 2-1 defeat to Al-Qadsiah in the Saudi Pro League. The Senegal international started alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Jhon Duran in attack for the Knights of Najd as their title hopes took a major blow.

Al-Qadsiah took the lead through Turki Al-Ammar in the first half before Mane equalised in the 84th minute. Former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had the final say in the game, scoring the winner only three minutes after Mane's equaliser.

Cristiano Ronaldo was powerless to do anything as his side remain in third, eight points behind leaders Al-Ittihad. The 40-year-old failed to record a single shot on target, with all three of his shots in the game failing to test the Al-Qadsiah goalkeeper.

