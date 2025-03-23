Liverpool enter 10-club race to sign Arsenal and Barcelona target - Reports

Liverpool have joined Arsenal and Barcelona in the race to sign Jonathan David, according to Tutto Juve. The report adds that 10 clubs are vying for the services of the Canadian striker, whose contract with Lille expires this summer.

Ad

David has been in sizzling form for the Ligue 1 club this season, registering 23 goals and 10 assists from 41 games across competitions. However, the player hasn't agreed to a new deal yet and is expected to be on the move this summer.

Liverpool are looking for a new striker following Darwin Nunez's struggles at Anfield. The Uruguayan has failed to live up to expectations and could be offloaded this year.

The prospect of signing David for free could be a big boost to the Reds' summer plans. The move could also enable the Merseyside club to divert their finances on other areas of the pitch.

Ad

Trending

Liverpool have also been linked with the 25-year-old in the past but are likely to face stiff competition for his signature this year. Arsenal, Barcelona, and Manchester United are among the clubs hot on the heels of the Canadian.

The Catalan side are laying down succession plans for Robert Lewandowski, whose contract expires next summer. The Pole will turn 37 this August, and the LaLiga giants want David to eventually take his place in Hansi Flick's team. Recent reports have suggested that the Canadian wants to join Barcelona.

Ad

Are Liverpool and Barcelona locked in a battle for a Serie A forward?

Liverpool are among a host of clubs eyeing a move for Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman, according to TuttoAtalanta. However, Mundo Deportivo report that the Nigerian would prefer a move to Barcelona.

Lookman's contract with the Serie A club expires at the end of next season, but he is expected to leave this summer. The 27-year-old has registered 18 goals and seven assists from 32 games across competitions this season.

Ad

His efforts have already earned him admirers at Anfield. Liverpool are struggling to tie Mohamed Salah down to a new deal, with the Egyptian's contract set to run out this summer.

Should the 32-year-old end up leaving, the Reds are planning to move for Lookman to fill the void in attack. Meanwhile, the Nigerian also has admirers at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), who are in the market for a new attacker. While Barcelona remain the player's preferred destination, their poor finances could put them at a disadvantage in the race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback