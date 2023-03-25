Liverpool enter race for midfielder Benfica want as Enzo Fernandez replacement: Reports

Liverpool are interested in signing Feyenoord captain Orkun Kokcu to bolster their aging midfield in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Kokcu, 22, has emerged as one of the most consistent performers in the Eredivisie over the past two seasons. Since making his debut for Feyenoord in 2018, he has guided them to a Johan Cruyff Shield triumph and to a UEFA Europa Conference League runners-up finish.

A right-footed central operator renowned for his set-pieces, the 18-cap Turkey star is in imperious form for his boyhood club in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has scored 12 goals and laid out three assists in 35 overall games, helping Feyenoord sit atop the Eredivisie standings.

According to The Guardian, Kokcu has emerged as a potential summer target for Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp's side are keeping a close eye on the Turkish's progress this campaign, with his technical ability, passing prowess and relentless work-rate impressing the Reds' scouts.

Kokcu, who has a contract until June 2025 at De Kuip, is valued at £27 million, as per Transfermarkt. However, his transfer valuation is likely to increase if Feyenoord manage to secure glory either in the Eredivisie or in the UEFA Europa League or in the KNVB Cup this season.

Should Kokcu join Liverpool in the near future, he would provide solid competition to Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and Harvey Elliott. While he is adept at stepping in as a deep-lying playmaker, his natural position is further up the pitch in more of an advanced playmaker role.

Meanwhile, Benfica are also keen to rope in Kokcu as a potential Enzo Fernandez replacement ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, according to soccernews.nl. Leipzig are also interested in signing the midfielder.

Overall, the Netherlands-born star has netted 32 goals and contributed 25 assists in 164 appearances across all competitions for Feyenoord.

Premier League outfit likely to accept £50 million offer for Liverpool target: Reports

According to Football Insider, Wolverhampton Wanderers are likely to sell Ruben Neves even if they avoid relegation to the EFL Championship this campaign. The Porto youth product is keen to depart Molineux as he wishes is to compete at the highest level possible.

Wolves are uninterested in letting the Portuguese ace enter the final 12 months of his deal and risk him signing a pre-contract agreement with a foreign side in 2024. Hence, Julen Lopetegui's side are open to cashing in on the Liverpool target for a fee in the region of £50 million.

Neves, who helped Portugal lift the 2018-19 UEFA Nations League, has scored 29 goals and registered 12 assists in 245 matches for Wolves.

