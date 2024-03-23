Liverpool enter race to sign £103 million-rated midfielder: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly joined the transfer race to rope in Benfica teenager Joao Neves, who has popped up as a hot topic of late, in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Neves, who has allegedly been linked with Manchester United for quite some time, has established himself as a crucial starter for Benfica this season. He has helped them lift two trophies, including a league title.

Now, according to Portuguese news outlet O Jogo, Liverpool have identified Neves as a top summer target as they are keen to bolster their defensive midfield options. They are likely to face stiff competition from United, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Arsenal in the future.

Neves, who has a release clause of around £103 million, could prove to be a great signing for Jurgen Klopp's outfit. The 19-year-old could gradually dethrone Wataru Endo as their first-choice number six option.

However, Benfica are aiming to hand the right-footed ball-winning midfielder a new deal. With a host of teams keen to sign their academy graduate, they are hoping to increase his release clause to £129 million.

Overall, Neves has started 46 of his 65 appearances across all competitions since making his senior debut for Benfica in December 2022. He has scored three goals and registered as many assists for his club.

Liverpool target opens up on latest rumors

Earlier in March, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Juventus and Liverpool are interested in signing Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners this summer. However, a potential deal is likely to prove costly as Atalanta value their star midfielder in the region of £52 million.

During a recent interaction with Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Koopmeiners was asked to share his thoughts on the speculations around his future in Bergamo. He replied (h/t Metro):

"Last year, there was concrete interest from Napoli. However, in the end, the two clubs did not find an agreement. I told Atalanta that in the coming summer I want to move. But something really interesting must present itself to leave Bergamo."

Hinting a possible move to Liverpool, the ex-AZ Alkmaar man added:

"My fiancee and I are having a great time in Italy, but for some clubs in England, I could even bear the rainy days there. I hope options present themselves so I can think about it."

Koopmeiners, who joined Atalanta for £12 million in 2021, concluded:

"I hope Atalanta gets a good fee for me because I had a wonderful time in Bergamo. I would be lying if I said I didn't hear the news about the interest from Juventus and Premier League clubs have shown to me."

A left-footed box-to-box operator blessed passing and work-rate, Koopmeiners has featured in 112 games across competitions for Atalanta so far. The 26-year-old has registered 26 goals and 12 assists for his club.