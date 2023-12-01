Liverpool enter race to sign €25 million-rated Barcelona target: Reports

According to Fichajes, Liverpool and Barcelona are set to enter a transfer race for €25 million-rated Royal Antwerp midfielder Arthur Vermeeren.

The 18-year-old has been impressive for his club this season, scoring one goal and providing five assists in 24 appearances across competitions. The youngster's rich vein of form has seen him get called up to Belgium's national team.

Liverpool are keen on completing a midfield overhaul. The Reds signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Ryan Gravenberch in the summer. Jurgen Klopp, though, is reportedly looking for a defensive midfielder who can serve the club long-term. Vermeeren could be the perfect fit for the Merseysiders.

However, Barcelona are also interested in the teenager. La Blaugrana are looking for a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets. They are convinced of Vermeeren's qualities after watching him from close quarters during the UEFA Champions League game against Royal Antwerp.

Vermeeren is contracted with the Jupiter Pro League club until the end of the 2025-26 season and has an estimated market value of €25 million, according to Transfermarkt.

Fabrizio Romano clarifies Barcelona's links to Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara

Thiago Alcantara hasn't made a single appearance for Liverpool this season after suffering from multiple injury issues. Barcelona are reportedly interested in bringing the Spaniard back to the club.

The rumors intensified after Gavi suffered a season-ending ACL injury. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now shared his two cents on the situation, telling CaughtOffside:

“It’s also worth remembering that Thiago said no to Saudi clubs in July as he wanted to stay at Liverpool. As far as I’m aware there has been no change to his situation since then.”

Thiago's injury issues, coupled with the Reds' new-look midfield, haven't been ideal for the player. The 32-year-old La Masia graduate has previously made 100 appearances for Barca's senior team, scoring 11 goals and providing 20 assists.

Since his move to Merseyside from Bayern Munich in 2020, Thiago has made 97 appearances for the Premier League club, scoring three goals and providing six assists.