Liverpool have reportedly joined the transfer race to rope in Shakhtar Donetsk star Georgiy Sudakov, who has also been linked with Arsenal of late, ahead of the next campaign.

Earlier this Wednesday (March 27), Russian football journalist Artur Petrosyan said that the Reds are interested in adding Sudakov to their ranks soon. He wrote on X:

"Liverpool are showing keen interest in one of Ukraine's brightest talents, Georgiy Sudakov. The Reds' scouts have been attentively tracking the 21-year-old central midfielder over the past year, and there's little doubt that they are pleased with the majority of his performances. Juventus and Arsenal are also in the race to secure his services."

Since his senior debut in October 2020, Sudakov has established himself as a vital starter for Shakhtar. The 21-year-old midfielder has helped his boyhood club lift the 2022-23 Ukrainian Premier League title so far.

Sudakov, who allegedly has a release clause of around £128 million, has found the back of the opposition net 15 times for his team. He has registered 14 assists in 91 games, including 68 starts, for his current club.

Should the right-footed playmaker join Liverpool in the future, he could prove to be a stellar signing. He would offer healthy competition to Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Curtis Jones in a central role.

Ex-Liverpool star backs Reds to win league title over Arsenal & City in ongoing season

Speaking recently to talkSPORT, ex-Reds striker Peter Crouch shared his thoughts on the Premier League title race in the ongoing 2023-24 campaign. He elaborated:

"I said Liverpool at the start of the season, and many people will say there is a bias there, and probably slightly right. Arsenal have kind of played their way back into the conversation; obviously, Manchester City will be favorites considering their previous history."

Backing the Anfield outfit to lift their 20th league title, Crouch added:

"You would say it is a two-horse race, but Arsenal have put themselves back into mix. I just think the amount of games they have played where they have won so convincingly and they get the injuries back, it is definitely a three-horse race. But I am going to stick with Liverpool; I still think they can do it."

The Reds are currently second in the Premier League table with 64 points from 28 matches, while the Gunners are atop with the same number of points. Manchester City are third with 63 points from 28 games.

Jurgen Klopp's outfit, who have lost five of their 46 overall outings this season, will next host Brighton & Hove Albion this Sunday (March 31). City will take on Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on the same day too.