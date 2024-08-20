Liverpool enter race to sign La Liga player linked with a move to Arsenal - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly entered the race to join La Liga club Espanyol's goalkeeper Joan Garcia. This comes after reports emerged of Arsenal reaching a personal agreement with the player.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal have been interested in signing Garcia since June, with Aaron Ramsdale considering moving on from the club. The Espanyol goalkeeper is valued at €25 million, per Football.London. The Gunners are mainly looking for a strong backup keeper as of now, with the idea of him becoming the first choice in the future.

However, Liverpool stepping into the race to seal the deal with the goalkeeper could change their plans. The aforementioned report also noted the Reds' interest in Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili. Liverpool had reportedly advanced negotiations with the keeper, although the Georgia international could also consider staying back at the La Liga club.

Joan Garcia, 23, is widely considered a highly-rated talent in Spain and beyond. The Spaniard joined Espanyol in 2016 as a youth player, before moving on to the senior team in 2019. He was key to leading Espanyol to promotion from Spain's second division last season, keeping 12 clean sheets in 21 games across competitions.

Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in signing Atalanta star Ademola Lookman this summer

Both Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in signing 26-year-old Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman, as per English journalist Graeme Bailey. The Nigerian attacker has experience of playing in the Premier League for Everton and Fulham, making him a perfect option for both stars to bolster their attack.

Lookman scored 17 goals and recorded 10 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions for Atalanta last season. He was key to their historic triumph in the UEFA Europa League last season. The Nigerian scored a hattrick against Bayer Leverkusen in the final, leading to the German club's only defeat of the season.

Atalanta have demanded around £51 million for Lookman and the Reds have reportedly made their interest in the attacker clear. The Premier League giants have reportedly already established contact with the player's entourage.

About the situation concerning the Nigerian forward, La Dea manager Gian Piero Gasperini revealed that he is unsure of the attacker's future at the club.

"Nobody expected this situation, which is why I am currently sailing by sight. I don't know what will happen, but my job is to assemble as much as possible together with the club. It is clear that we will actually have the definition of the squad on August 31st," Gasperini said.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are also monitoring Lookman's situation, while looking to bolster their attack and midfield this summer. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly also among those interested.

