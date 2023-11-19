Liverpool establish themselves as favorites to sign Portugal international linked with Manchester United: Reports

According to El Nacional, Liverpool have established themselves as favorites to sign Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio. The Portugal international is currently one of the best young central defenders in world football and has been linked with a move to Manchester United.

Inacio has been superb for Sporting CP and has already made 139 appearances for the Portuguese club despite only being 22. He has also represented Portugal four times at the international level, scoring two goals.

Inacio was available for €39 million in the summer and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were interested in his services. The defender, however, stayed put in Portugal to continue his growth.

The central defender also penned a new deal until the end of the 2026-27 season and would now cost around €60 million. As per the aforementioned El Nacional report, his leaving Sporting is only a matter of time.

Real Madrid and Barcelona, along with Manchester United, are tracking Inacio. Liverpool, however, are leading the race as per the report.

Jurgen Klopp's side made a host of midfield signings in the summer as Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, and Ryan Gravenberch joined the club. The Merseysiders also have a rich attacking pool in their ranks.

Klopp, though, is reportedly keen on bolstering his defense and is looking to sign a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk. Inacio, a ball playing central defender, fits the bill perfectly.

Inacio has made 17 appearances for Sporting this season across competitions, helping the Liga Portugal side keep four clean sheets.

Liverpool and Manchester United battling to sign RB Salzburg's Oscar Gloukh

As per GOAL, Liverpool and Manchester United, along with Arsenal, are involved in a three-way transfer race for RB Salzburg's Israeli playmaker Oscar Gloukh.

Gloukh joined the Austrian club from Maccabi Tel Aviv in January 2023 for €7 million. He has since scored six goals and has provided six assists in 37 appearances for the club. Gloukh has scored four goals and has provided four assists in 20 appearances this season.

Gloukh has represented Israel 11 times at the international level, scoring three goals. He is touted as one of the best young prospects in European football at the moment.

The 19-year-old is contracted with Salzburg until the end of the 2026-27 season and has an estimated market value of €10 million. Barcelona were also interested in signing Glough before he joined Salzburg. Gloukh, though, thinks he made the right decision, saying (via GOAL):

"In the end, I think we made the right decision to go to Salzburg and not to Barcelona. It makes more sense for my development as a player."

Expand Tweet

With European giants like Liverpool and Manchester United interested, Gloukh's Salzburg spell, though, could very well be short-lived.