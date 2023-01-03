Liverpool exploring move to sign 24-year-old Premier League star in £44 million deal: Reports

Liverpool are said to be considering making a move to acquire Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matheus Nunes.

According to The Telegraph, the transfer to Anfield was originally planned for last summer, but it didn't materialize. Wolves eventually signed the former Sporting Lisbon midfielder for £38 million.

Nunes, 24, has found it rather difficult to adapt to football in England, with only one assist to show for in 16 appearances across competitions. Despite this, the deal is rumored to be worth around £44 million. The aforementioned report has claimed that Liverpool promised to make an offer for him at a future date, and this could see the deal potentially happen this month.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition 🥇| BREAKING: Liverpool have returned for a deal for Wolves’ Matheus Nunes for £44m. [ @JPercyTelegraph 🥇| BREAKING: Liverpool have returned for a deal for Wolves’ Matheus Nunes for £44m. [@JPercyTelegraph]

If it goes through, however, the Portugal international is anticipated to join Liverpool in the summer, rather than in January. While he has had a slow start to his Premier League career, Nunes partook in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where he played for Portugal in two World Cup matches.

Nunes is seen as a player with long-term potential for the Reds, and the club hierarchy believe he has a bright future at Anfield. The transfer would involve Portuguese agent Jorge Mendes, who was also involved in Liverpool's acquisition of Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



Liverpool asked for Jude Bellingham in June, but it was impossible deal - not even a negotiation, as Dortmund consider him ‘untouchable’ this summer. No bid or negotiations for Matheus Nunes to Liverpool, as things stand. Nothing has changed aroud this deal.Liverpool asked for Jude Bellingham in June, but it was impossible deal - not even a negotiation, as Dortmund consider him ‘untouchable’ this summer. No bid or negotiations for Matheus Nunes to Liverpool, as things stand. Nothing has changed aroud this deal. 🔴❌ #LFCLiverpool asked for Jude Bellingham in June, but it was impossible deal - not even a negotiation, as Dortmund consider him ‘untouchable’ this summer.

19th-placed Wolves are currently battling against relegation under Julen Lopetegui and will face the Reds in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, January 7. Liverpool have already made a significant signing in the January transfer window, acquiring Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven for a fee that could potentially reach £50 million.

Liverpool consider Benfica youngster Antonio Silva

According to Portuguese news outlet O Jogo (via Paisley Gates), the Reds are considering signing Benfica's 19-year-old talent Antonio Silva. The young centre-back is also believed to be of interest to Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, and Napoli.

Benfica president Rui Costa has said that the club will only sell its star players if their release clauses are met, and Silva's is reportedly worth £88 million. If the Reds want to bring Silva to the team in the winter transfer window, they will have to pay this amount to activate his release clause.

It is not yet clear if the Reds will attempt to sign Silva in the winter transfer window. Silva will be a long-term investment at Anfield, and it will be interesting to see if the club decides to pay his large release clause to secure his signing.

Poll : 0 votes