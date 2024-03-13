Liverpool express interest in Dutch international, ready to offer 'rich contract' - Report

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Liverpool have expressed interest in Serie A star Teun Koopmeiners. The Netherlands international currently plies his trade for Serie A side Atalanta.

The 26-year-old defensive midfielder has made 33 appearances across competitions this season, scoring 12 goals and providing four assists. Since his 2021 move to Atalanta from AZ Alkmaar, Koopmeiners has been a key player for La Dea.

The Italian side reportedly want £43 million for Koopmeiners. As per the aforementioned report, the Reds are ready to offer Koopmeiners a 'rich contract'.

Juventus are also interested in Koopmeiners, who has so far made 20 appearances for the Netherlands' senior team. Hence, the Merseysiders are expected to face competition.

The Reds are looking to keep their level following Jurgen Klopp's upcoming departure in the summer. While they revamped their midfield in the summer, signing Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai, Koopmeiners can be a good addition to the squad.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp assesses Premier League title race

Premier League title race contenders Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are currently separated by just one point. Second-placed Liverpool are level on points with league leaders Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp has now assessed the title race, saying that his team are right in the mix at the moment. Speaking to the media, the German said (via the Reds' website):

“Arsenal are in incredible shape, the last five or six games I saw them – which were outstanding – they played pretty much exactly the same line-up. No [Gabriel] Martinelli but then you have [Leandro] Trossard, that’s good as well!"

He added:

“We just have to fight through to be there. [Against City], it was like, ‘Whoops, having a few boys back, that’s how it looks then.’”

The Merseysiders will next play Sparta Praha at Anfield in the Europa League on March 14. Having already won the first leg, and with a FA Cup clash against Manchester United coming up, Klopp can be expected to rest a few players.