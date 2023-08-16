Liverpool eye AS Roma star after Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia snub - Reports

After losing out on Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo, Liverpool have now reportedly turned their attention to AS Roma midfielder Bryan Cristante.

Several big-name stars, like Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, and more have left the Anfield club in the summer transfer market. Hence, Liverpool are keen on reinforcing their squad. According to transfer expert Pedro Almeida, they have now turned their attention towards Cristante of Roma.

The 28-year-old is currently the vice-captain of the Serie A club. He was a key part of Jose Mourinho's side that finished as the runner-up in the UEFA Europa League during the 2022-23 season. He provided two assists in 15 games in the tournament last season.

Cristante joined Roma from Atalanta in 2019 and has since made 228 appearances, scoring 11 goals and providing 13 assists across competitions. The defensive midfielder is contracted with the Serie A club until 2027. According to Transfermarkt, he has an estimated market value of €20 million.

Liverpool were linked with Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo this summer but both have decided to join Chelsea. While Caicedo's signing is officially completed, Lavia is also Stamford Bridge bound at the moment.

Cristante could serve as a good option for the Merseysiders. The Italian midfielder is an experienced campaigner at the top of European football and has so far made 33 appearances for Italy's national team.

Alexis Mac Allister reflected on his Liverpool debut

Jurgen Klopp's side brought in 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion for a fee of £35 million earlier this summer.

The Argentine made his competitive debut for Liverpool against Chelsea in the Premier League opener on Sunday, August 13.

Mac Allister reacted to taking the field for the Anfield club, telling (via the Reds' official website):

"First of all, very happy for my debut with this club. It feels amazing. On the other hand, tough game, intense game against a very good team with good players. We know that they improved a lot during pre-season. So, it's not a result we wanted but it's still a point and we move on."

The clash at Stamford Bridge ended in a 1-1 stalemate. Jurgen Klopp's side will aim to get all three points when they host Bournemouth next on August 19.