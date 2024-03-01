Liverpool eye former Arsenal star as surprise replacement for Mohamed Salah: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in launching a move to sign Borussia Dortmund ace and ex-Arsenal youth star Donyell Malen as an apt replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Earlier last summer, the Anfield club allegedly rejected a bid of around £150 million for Salah's signature from Saudi Pro League team Al-Ittihad. They are expected to receive offers for the 31-year-old later this summer as the attacker is in the final 16 months of his deal.

As a result, according to Sport Bild, Liverpool have identified Malen as a successor to Salah should the Egyptian seal a move away this summer. They have been told about the Dutchman's £34 million price tag.

Malen, who was at Arsenal's academy from 2015 to 2017, has been a key member of Dortmund since arriving from PSV Eindhoven for around £26 million in 2021. He has bagged 31 goals and registered 18 assists in 103 matches, including 77 starts, for his club so far.

Expand Tweet

Earlier this week, Malen stated that he is interested in trying his luck in the Premier League in the future. He told Voetbalzone (h/t 90min):

"I think, because I played in England as a youth, it is a dream to play in the Premier League. I think that is a beautiful dream."

Asked about a return to the Gunners, the Liverpool target responded:

"Yes, I would. I wanted Arsenal [as a teenager], my favorite club. I played there in my youth, I really wanted to break through there. Every now and then in a career, there are points at which you just have to make a decision. I was training with the first team, and I was 17, 18 at the time and I did make steps in the right direction, but I [left as I] thought I had to just play professional football."

Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool could sign Arsenal-linked player Pedro Neto in future

In his column for the Caught Offside, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed that the Reds have been keeping close tabs on Arsenal target Pedro Neto for a number of months. He wrote (h/t The Boot Room):

"I would also keep a close eye on Liverpool – let's see who's going to be their manager, let's see who's going to be their sporting director and what kind of strategy they will have. But Pedro Neto has also been scouted by [them] in the recent months and years."

After bouncing back from two back-to-back knee and ankle injuries, Neto has been in fine form for Wolverhampton Wanderers this season. The 23-year-old has netted three goals and 11 assists in 21 games so far.

Overall, the Liverpool and Arsenal target has started 83 of his 132 matches across competitions for Wolves so far. He has registered 14 goals and 24 assists in 7,478 minutes for his team since arriving in 2019.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Man Utd and other Premier League GW 27 fixtures! Click here