Liverpool eye Manchester United target as potential replacement for Fabinho: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing Manchester United-linked Sofyan Amrabat as a potential replacement for Fabinho. The Brazilian is reported to be close to a move away to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad (via The Athletic).

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the 29-year-old has agreed to personal terms with Al-Ittihad and has been permitted by Liverpool to complete his medical. James Pearce of The Athletic also confirmed on Saturday (July 15) that the Merseyside outfit have received an offer worth £40 million from the Saudi Arabian club.

Liverpool are reportedly on the hunt for a replacement in midfield, and Fiorentina's Amrabat has been named as a potential option. The Reds' Premier League rivals, Manchester United, have also been linked with a move for the Morocco international.

According to Metro, the Serie A outfit are asking for around €30 million for their player. Fiorentina have decided to lower their valuation of the player after failing to register offers around the €35 million mark.

The 26-year-old is contracted with his current club until 2024 and has stated his wish to play either in La Liga or the Premier League (via Gazzetta dello Sport). So far, Amrabat has made 107 appearances for Fiorentina across all competitions.

Despite clubs considering a move for Amrabat, offers for the player remain to be made. Any move from the Red Devils is reported to come later in the window (via METRO).

Louis Saha backs Sofyan Amrabat move to Manchester United amid Liverpool rumors

BT Sport Industry Awards

Former Manchester United star Louis Saha stated that Sofyan Amrabat would be the right player for Erik ten Hag’s system. The Morocco international has also been named a potential target for the Red Devil's rivals Liverpool (via The Athletic).

Speaking to Betfred in a recent interview, the former Premier League striker said (via METRO):

"Amrabat is a player that I really like and he’s got a great intensity level that I don’t believe is matched. It would be exciting to see him at Manchester United and he would improve the overall balance of the squad. We need legs, we need energy and we need strength that can help us upset teams."

With Fred linked with a move away to Galatasaray or Fulham, the Manchester outfit will need reinforcements in the middle of the park (via Football 365).