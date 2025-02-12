Liverpool eye move for 21-year-old winger as they look to reshape attack: Reports

Liverpool are interested in signing former Everton youth star and OGC Nice ace Mohamed-Ali Cho after the conclusion of the ongoing 2024-25 season, according to TEAMtalk.

Cho, 21, has cemented himself as a key starter for Nice since arriving from Real Sociedad in a potential £10 million transfer in January 2024. He has started 31 of his 45 overall appearances for his current club, contributing seven goals and seven assists in 2467 minutes of first-team action.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Should Cho seal a permanent move to Liverpool this summer, he could prove to be a brilliant arrival for them. He would fill the void left by Mohamed Salah's potential exit as the latter has yet to renew his deal.

However, Arne Slot's side are unlikely to rope the Frenchman in on the cheap. Nice are said to be in a position to demand a significant fee for the left-footed attacker's services as the star has a deal until 2028.

Liverpool head coach opines on facing Everton

Ahead of his team's Premier League contest at Everton on Wednesday, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot was asked to preview the Merseyside derby. He responded (h/t beIN Sports):

"It is probably going to be a fantastic atmosphere and that is never easy to play against because every single time they cross the halfway line or get a corner, the fans will cheer for that. Then you have to be mentally really strong as an away team to resist all that. I hope they can focus on what they have to do, but it is not only tactical, you also have to stand up to those emotions."

Urging his stars to perform better than they did in their recent 1-0 FA Cup fourth round loss at EFL Championship side Plymouth Argyle, Slot added:

"I noticed also in the Plymouth game that the intensity of the tackles, how aggressive they were, it was a quality of their players, but it was also definitely because of the emotions in the stadium, so we have to be up for that. It should have an impact because if you are working at a club like this you should compete for every trophy. To lose against Plymouth is not acceptable."

Liverpool are currently atop the Premier League standings with 56 points from 23 games. The Toffees are 16th with 26 points from 23 games so far.

Expand Tweet

The Reds lost 2-0 in the Premier League at Goodison Park last campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback