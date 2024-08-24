Liverpool eye move for Bundesliga star as Arne Slot looks to make first big signing - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly considering a potential move for Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie. The Reds could look to make him their first signing this summer.

The Merseysiders saw Joel Matip leave on a free transfer at the end of last season. Sepp ven den Berg has also left on a permanent transfer and joined Brentford. Meanwhile, Joe Gomez has also been linked with a move away. He wasn't in the squad for their opening fixture against Ipswich Town as well.

As per Football Insider, if Gomez also leaves this summer, Liverpool could look to make a move for Hincapie. The Ecuadorian defender has impressed in recent years, especially last season. He was a key member of the Bayer Leverkusen squad that lost just one game across competitions.

They won the Bundesliga title and the DFB-Pokal without losing a game but lost in the UEFA Europa League final against Atalanta. Hincapie made 43 appearances across competitions last season and has started in their two games this season as well.

His contract expires in 2027 and as per Transfermarkt, his market value is €40 million. However, Leverkusen could demand a higher fee if they are to sell him at this point in the window.

Arne Slot speaks about Joe Gomez amidst links away from Liverpool

After Joe Gomez was left of Liverpool's squad against Ipswich, reports claimed that he is looking at options to leave the club this summer. Ahead of their next clash against Brentford at Anfield on August 25, manager Arne Slot said about the defender (via Liverpoolfc.com):

"Yeah, it's [his head] been in the right place for three weeks. He's worked really hard since he came back, but he didn't play a lot at the Euros. When he came back in the first sessions he couldn't train the whole sessions, so we had to manage his load a bit. That was also the reason why he wasn't in the team last Saturday.

"But this week he had a good week in terms of load and how much he could do with the team. He's one of the players that I see new things from and learn things from what I see, also combined with other players. It's been a good week for him and for us until now."

Gomez joined Liverpool from Charlton Athletic in 2015 and has since made 229 appearances for them. He's played in all four positions in defense and was a key player under Jurgen Klopp.

