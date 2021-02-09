Liverpool eye Sporting Lisbon youngster Pedro Goncalves - Reports

Liverpool are tracking Sporting Lisbon youngster Pedro Goncalves and reportedly even made contact with the Portuguese club during the January transfer window.

According to Record, Sporting Lisbon are determined to retain Goncalves but are preparing themselves for offers from the cream of European football.

The report states that Liverpool are already planning a rebuild for the summer, as they look set to give up their hold on the Premier League trophy.

The Reds are already ten points behind Manchester City after losing 4-1 to them at Anfield on Sunday. City have a game in hand as well.

Jurgen Klopp conceded after the game that Liverpool's goal for the rest of the season would be to ensure they finish in the top four.

This season, Liverpool have been significantly affected by injuries across departments. The three first-team centre-backs they started the season with are all injured and are set to miss the rest of the season.

This has meant that Klopp has had to play Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in defence, which has taken the bite out of Liverpool's midfield.

Liverpool target Pedro Goncalves has a €60m release clause

Sporting Lisbon's Pedro Goncalves has been in scintillatin form for Sporting Lisbon this season

Goncalves, who is an attacking midfielder, could be seen as an option to provide more thrust from the middle of the park for a side that has grown increasingly dependent on its full-backs to create chances.

Goncalves has scored 14 goals in 15 league games for Sporting Lisbon this season and is leading their push for the Liga NOS title.

The report claims that Liverpool have continued to monitor Goncalves's progress this season and are considering making an official bid.

Sporting Lisbon hold the aces for any potential transfer, though. Goncalves's current contract with the club has a release clause of €60 million.

Goncalves is definitely not likely to be sold on the cheap because Sporting also have a 50% sell-on clause that they owe to Famalicao if they sell Goncalves.

However, Liverpool could be in a delicate position if Sporting Lisbon demand that any potential buyers pay that release clause.

The Reds have lost an immense amount of revenue already due to the COVID-19 pandemic and, given their business model, could be wary of spending a large amount of money on transfers this summer.