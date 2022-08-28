Liverpool eye surprise move for Norwegian midfielder - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in acquiring the services of Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge in the ongoing transfer window.

Berge, who joined the Blades from Genk for £22 million in the winter of 2020, has turned heads with his performances for the Championship side. The 24-year-old registered six goals and four assists in 34 appearances across competitions last season, helping Sheffield achieve a play-off spot with a fifth-place finish.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are suffering an injury crisis in midfield. Since the start of the season, they have missed Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones.

According to Yorkshire Post, the Reds are looking to snap up Berge in the final days of the transfer window. The report added that the £35 million-rated Norwegian has been on the radar of Reds manager Jurgen Klopp since his time in Belgium.

Earlier this week, Klopp admitted that his team is in the market for a midfielder after failing to register a win in their first three Premier League games of the season. Speaking at a recent pre-match press conference, he said (via GOAL):

"I know we have had this discussion since it all started, and I am the one who said we don't need a midfielder, and I was wrong. That's the situation. We will do something, but it has to be the right one. We will see."

Liverpool have also been linked with Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong and Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo, as per Mirror. Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves and RB Leipzig's Konrad Laimer have also emerged as potential targets, according to 90min.

The Merseyside outfit opened their wins tally for the season with a dominating 9-0 victory over Bournemouth at home on Saturday (August 27). They will next face Newcastle United at Anfield on Wednesday (August 31).

Tony Cascarino heaps praise on Liverpool-linked Sander Berge

Speaking on talkSPORT, former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino lauded Sander Berge amid interest from Liverpool. He said:

"A big lad with a great drive. Chris Wilder brought him to Sheffield United, and he spoke very highly of him as a footballer. So gifted, a great turn of pace and sees things."

He continued:

"It would be a different type of signing because going from the Championship to one of the top teams in the Premier League. He's a very talented boy."

Berge has contributed two goals and an assist in six EFL Championship games this season, picking up an yellow card.

