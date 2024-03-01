Liverpool eye surprise move for Premier League star as Mohamed Salah replacement: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo as an apt potential replacement for Mohamed Salah in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Mbeumo, 24, has been one of the Bees' most important players since arriving from ESTAC Troyes for close to £6 million in 2019. He helped his club gain promotion to in 2021 and has registered 20 goals and 19 assists in 88 league matches since the 2021-22 campaign.

Salah, on the other hand, is allegedly likely to be subject to a host of bids from the Saudi Pro League this summer. With his contract set to expire next June, he could opt to end his seven-year spell at Anfield.

Now, according to Fichajes.net, Liverpool are keeping tabs on Mbeumo's situation at Brentford with the club currently struggling in 16th place in the 2023-24 Premier League table. They deem the Cameroonian an ideal replacement for Salah should the latter leave soon.

Mbeumo, whose Brentford contract is set to run out in June 2026, could be enticed by the prospect of joining the Reds should his team relegate this season. He would also be able to earn more than his current £45,000-per-week salary at the 19-time English champions.

Overall, Mbeumo has made 190 appearances across all competitions for Brentford so far. The left-footed star, who is recovering from an ankle injury, has recorded 48 goals and 40 assists for Thomas Frank's side.

Chris Sutton offers prediction for upcoming Nottingham Forest-Liverpool league match

In his column for the BBC, ex-Chelsea star Chris Sutton predicted a 2-0 victory for Liverpool in their league contest at Nottingham Forest this Saturday (March 2). He wrote:

"It's been an excellent week for Jurgen Klopp, with the first [EFL Cup] trophy of the season under his belt and then seeing his side keeping alive the possibility of winning four of them this season [with a FA Cup win]. It would get even better if Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo are fit enough to play in this game, and I feel like Liverpool are going to be hard to stop here."

Backing Liverpool to beat Forest during their away trip, Sutton added:

"Forest were unlucky to go out of the FA Cup to Manchester United [with a 1-0 loss] on Wednesday, but they have got some work to do to get to safety in the league, especially with a possible points deduction looming. They have only won once this year, and I don't see them getting another one on Saturday."

The Reds, who defeated Southampton 3-0 in their FA Cup last-16 clash earlier this Wednesday, are atop the Premier League table with 60 points from 26 outings. On the other hand, Forest are in 17th spot with 24 points from 26 league matches, just four points off safety.

As for the head-to-head record, Jurgen Klopp's outfit have registered five wins and just one loss in their last eight games against Forest.