Liverpool eye surprise move to sign 24-year-old Leicester City star – Reports

Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on Leicester City star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall with the intention of signing him ahead of the next season.

The Reds are currently in the process of refreshing their midfield after losing five of their first-team options this summer. They sold Jordan Henderson and Fabinho for a combined fee of £52 million and also released James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita in June.

Liverpool are allegedly set to lodge a third and final bid for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia after their initial £37 million and £41 million bids were rejected. They are also thought to be monitoring Fluminense's Andre as an alternative target this summer .

Now, according to transfer insider Jacque Talbot, Jurgen Klopp's side are currently keeping a special eye on Dewsbury-Hall. Their scouting team has been monitoring the player's progress over the past season and the Reds' interest in him has grown over the last few weeks.

Dewsbury-Hall, who has a contract until June 2027 at the King Power Stadium, is said to be not a direct alternative to Lavia for the Anfield outfit.

A left-footed box-to-box operator, the Englishman spent two seasons out on loan at Blackpool and Luton Town before establishing himself in Leicester's plans. He has made 80 appearances across competitions for them, contributing five goals and as many assists so far.

Dewsbury-Hall, who is valued at around £22 million by Transfermarkt, could prove to be a decent signing for Liverpool. The 24-year-old would ideally emerge as a rotational option for them in a number eight position.

Who are Liverpool's other midfield targets?

With the start of the 2023-24 Premier League campaign knocking on the door, the Reds are currently in dire need of two more midfielders. They have already signed two players in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai for a combined fee of £95 million so far.

Jurgen Klopp's outfit are currently keeping an eye on Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat, Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch and Crystal Palace's Cheick Doucoure apart from Romeo Lavia, Andre and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. They are also said to have reignited their interest in Chelsea target and Brighton & Hove Albion player Moises Caicedo of late.

As of now, Liverpool currently have six first-team midfielders. They have Thiago, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic apart from the aforesaid pair. They have also included academy graduates Bobby Clark and James McConnell in their ongoing pre-season.