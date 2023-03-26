Liverpool are reportedly considering signing Brighton & Hove Albion midfielders Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister in the summer.

The Reds have struggled this season and midfield has been a major area of concern for manager Jurgen Klopp. As per Italian outlet Calciomercato, they are looking to bolster their ranks by signing the two Brighton midfielders. However, they might need to spend around £150 million to bring the duo to Anfield.

Caicedo, 21, was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in January. The Gunners made two bids for the Ecuadorian but were rejected by Brighton. He has established himself as one of the top talents in the Premier League this season, making 24 league appearances. The Seagulls value the midfielder at £90 million, with his current contract expiring in 2027.

Mac Allister, meanwhile, has seen his stocks rise following his terrific performances for champions Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He scored one goal and provided one assist in six games in Qatar. Brighton value the dynamic midfielder at over £60 million.

The Reds need a major midfield overhaul in the summer. Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are reportedly on their way out as their contracts expire at the end of the season. Fabinho and Jordan Henderson's forms have dipped while Thiago Alcantara has been injury prone.

Liverpool currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, having been eliminated from all cup competitions.

Liverpool midfielder recovers from injury ahead of Manchester City clash

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is ready to be back in action after missing the last two games for club and country due to injury.

The Englishman wasn't in the squad when Jurgen Klopp's side faced Real Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League clash on March 15. He then also missed England's 2-1 win over Italy in the UEFA Euro Qualifiers on March 23.

The Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate recently confirmed that Henderson is now fit. He said:

"He hadn't trained a lot the previous week, he'd had an illness, which was the reason he missed Liverpool's game the week before - so he was a little bit undercooked for that. But he's good now. He's good to go."

Henderson could feature in England's clash against Ukraine on March 26. He will then return to Liverpool, who will face Manchester City away in the Premier League on April 1.

