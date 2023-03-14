Liverpool eyeing £18 million move for midfielder dubbed as 'new Luka Modric': Reports

Liverpool are reportedly keen to launch a £18 million permanent move for Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Luka Sucic ahead of next season.

Sucic, 20, has established himself as a crucial first-team starter for Salzburg over the past two campaigns. Since arriving from Liefering for around £600,000 in 2020, he has helped his side lift two consecutive Austrian Bundesliga titles and two back-to-back OFB Cup trophies.

A left-footed playmaker blessed with passing and shooting, the 4-cap Croatia star has been touted as the "new Luka Modric" due to apparent likeness in his playing style. He was also named in Croatia's 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where he remained an unused substitute as his team achieved a historic third-place finish.

FC Red Bull Salzburg EN @FCRBS_en



Just a small clip of what he did in our last game, make sure to watch it Luka Sucic is the coldest playmaker out there 🥶Just a small clip of what he did in our last game, make sure to watch it Luka Sucic is the coldest playmaker out there 🥶Just a small clip of what he did in our last game, make sure to watch it ⬇️ https://t.co/bAsWXTMUN2

According to ECHO, Liverpool have identified Sucic as one of their midfield targets for the upcoming summer transfer window. The club are keen to trigger his release clause and snap him up for £18 million.

During an interview with Croatian outlet Sportske Novosti, Sucic was asked about a potential move to the Premier League. He responded:

"I've read some of those stories and that's all I can tell you about it. When the time comes, we'll see what happens, weigh what's best to continue my career. It's mine to play the best I can for my club and my national team and then the transfer will come on its own."

Sucic, who has a contract until June 2025 at the Red Bull Arena, has registered 13 goals and 10 assists in 96 matches for Salzburg so far.

Liverpool urged to cash in on midfielder

Speaking to Football Insider, former Celtic ace Frank McAvennie stated that new summer arrivals could facilitate Fabinho's exit. He elaborated:

"It depends on who comes in. [Jordan] Henderson is not getting any younger, neither is Fabinho. They miss Thiago [Alcantara], he is a wonderful talent and is a better player than Henderson. Henderson has done a wonderful job for Liverpool and he will still continue to do that job but he can't play all the time like before."

Backing Liverpool to sell the 29-year-old midfielder, McAvennie added:

"I don't know if they will keep Fabinho or if they will try and get money for him. I would sell him. Their midfield needs shaking up."

Fabinho, who has a contract until June 2026 at Anfield, has scored 11 goals and laid out eight assists in 206 appearances for his club so far.

Poll : 0 votes