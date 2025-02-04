Liverpool eyeing up move for 23-year-old star with £33 million release clause: Reports

Liverpool are allegedly interested in roping in VfB Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller to bolster their ranks ahead of the start of the 2025-26 season.

Stiller, 23, has cemented himself as one of the best holding midfielders in Germany since the start of last season. Due to his fine displays at club level, he has also emerged as a Germany international of late.

Now, according to famed reporter Rudy Galetti, Liverpool's scouting team have been keeping tabs on Stiller for a number of weeks. The German is said to be steadily climbing the Reds' list of summer targets.

However, Arne Slot's outfit are unlikely to be unopposed in their pursuit of the left-footed star. They could face competition from Barcelona should the latter fail to sign Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes.

Stiller, who allegedly has a release clause of around £33 million, has started 63 of his 66 total appearances for Stuttgart so far. He has registered three goals and 11 assists since departing Hoffenheim in 2023.

Jamie Carragher insists Liverpool should have signed one defender in winter transfer window

During a recent interaction on Sky Sports, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher claimed that his former club should have signed a defender in the recently concluded winter transfer window. He said (h/t Metro):

"I would've loved Liverpool to have signed another defender, if I am being totally honest. But I trust these people know what they are doing, because their track record says that they do. There's definitely areas of [the] team I think can be really improved. But I think that would be something for the summer."

Carragher, who represented the Reds 737 times as a player, continued:

"I think centre-forward is an area they can improve in. Attacking midfield is another one and a left-sided defender. If those players were available now... I'm not sure they would do the attacking ones because they have numbers but, for me, they need to sign a left-back. I'm sure that will come in the summer."

Liverpool, who are atop the Premier League table with 56 points from 23 games, are allegedly keeping close tabs on a number of left-backs now. They have reportedly been linked with the likes of Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez, Girona's Miguel Gutierrez, and Ajax's Jorrel Hato of late.

Last summer, the Reds signed only two players. They signed Federico Chiesa in a move worth up to £12.5 million from Juventus and also Giorgi Mamardashvili in a move worth up to £29 million from Valencia.

