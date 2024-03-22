Liverpool eyeing up move for Serie A star as potential replacement for exit-linked Thiago - Reports

With Thiago expected to depart for free in the summer, Liverpool are in the hunt for a new midfielder and have been linked to Serie A star Teun Koopmeiners.

Thiago's time on the pitch has been limited due to many injuries this season. A hip injury kept him out from April 2023 to February 2024. Only days later, he picked up a muscle injury and has been out of contention ever since. Understandably, the Reds have chosen not to extend his contract as a result, but this means signing a replacement this summer.

According to TeamTalk, Liverpool are focusing on Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners as a potential Thiago replacement. They reportedly view him as a top option, despite interest from a number of elite teams. The 26-year-old has made an impression with his goals and steady play, scoring 12 times in 34 appearances across all competitions this season.

The Reds had expressed interest in Benfica midfielder Joao Neves, in addition to Koopmeiners. But monetarily, the latter looks more likely, particularly in light of Neves' generous release clause of €120 million. This makes Koopmeiners' potential addition to their midfield a fairly cost-effective option.

Xabi Alonso draws attention from Liverpool and other top clubs amid Leverkusen's success

Several prominent European football teams are showing interest in Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso. Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has made explicit note of Real Madrid and Liverpool's interest in him, as he looks set to guide Leverkusen to their first Bundesliga victory.

They are threatening Bayern Munich's 11-year Bundesliga rule with a 10-point advantage with eight points to go. Additionally, Leverkusen have not lost in either the DFB-Pokal or the UEFA Europa League. Because of their incredible achievements, Alonso is now in high demand as a manager for the 2024–2025 campaign.

Liverpool and Bayern Munich are reportedly considering his candidacies for managerial positions. Hoeness said to Ran Sport (via Eurosport):

"Clubs like Liverpool, Real Madrid, Leverkusen and FC Bayern are working on it. He's proven that he can be a coach for the big time. There are hardly any coaches who come into question who are currently free, who don't have a job or who are on sabbatical. It's not so easy to tell them that FC Bayern is the measure of all things."

Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp are set to leave their positions as managers at Bayern and Anfield respectively.