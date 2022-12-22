Liverpool eyeing move to sign Arsenal-linked midfielder: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer, who has also been heavily linked with Arsenal.

Bennacer, 25, has been a central figure in the middle of the park for the Rossoneri over the past three campaigns. Since arriving from Empoli for an initial fee of £14 million, he has helped them lift a Serie A title.

A tireless operator renowned for his flair and passing, Bennacer has recently been speculated to depart the San Siro. With his current deal set to expire in June 2024, he has posed a transfer headache to Milan.

In a report for SOS Fanta/Calciomercato, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano stated that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is a big admirer of Bennacer. The Reds have identified him as a transfer target alongside the likes of Jude Bellingham, Enzo Fernandez, and Sofyan Amrabat.

Milan, on the other hand, are keen to offer the Algerian an improved contract. The player's agent, Enzo Raiola, has already held talks with Milan directors Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara, as per the report.

With James Milner, Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain and Naby Keita set to depart on free transfers next summer, Liverpool are currently in the market for a midfielder. Apart from the likes of Bennacer and Bellingham, the club are also monitoring Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been interested in re-signing Bennacer as the midfielder spent two years on their books between 2015 and 2017. The club are also likely to bolster their midfield depth in the near future.

Overall, Bennacer has scored four goals and laid out eight assists in 126 matches across all competitions for Stefano Pioli's side.

Arsenal boss names Liverpool as toughest opponents he encountered as a player

Speaking to Sky Sports, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta pinpointed Liverpool as the toughest opponent he had faced during his time as a professional player. Lauding Anfield for its atmosphere, he said:

"There is a word that we use in Spain for cycling. When a cyclist is going up a hill and looks amazing, and in one kilometre. he goes and looks like he's going to get stuck. There's a word we use, it’s pájara. I had this once at Anfield. The game was going well and then suddenly all I could see was red shirts flying around."

Sharing his thoughts on facing the Reds, the Arsenal boss added:

"The game was passing all over me and I could not react. People will say, 'What is he doing?' and I think, 'I cannot do it, physically and emotionally, I cannot cope and everything goes too fast.' I only had this feeling in my career once and it was at Anfield."

Liverpool will next host Arsenal on April 8 in the Premier League.

