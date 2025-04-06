Liverpool eyeing stunning move to sign Barcelona defender: Reports

Liverpool are allegedly interested in signing Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Araujo, 26, has cemented himself as one of the top centre-backs in the La Liga over the last three seasons. The Uruguayan has helped his team lift four trophies, including one league title.

According to Spanish publication Relevo, Liverpool are keen to launch a move for Araujo with Virgil van Dijk's contract expiring in June 2025. The club could finalise a potential deal between £55 million and £64 million should they table an offer before mid-July.

Araujo, whose current contract is set to run out in June 2031, has played in 15 outings across competitions for Barcelona this term. After returning from a long-term hamstring injury, he has registered two goals and two assists for his club this season.

Should Araujo decide to secure a permanent transfer to the Merseyside outfit, he could prove to be a stellar signing. He would fill the void left by Van Dijk's potential departure and partner with Ibrahima Konate in Arne Slot's 4-2-3-1 system.

Before joining Barcelona in 2018, Araujo used to play for Uruguayan club Boston River.

Liverpool urged to sign Barcelona target

Ex-Reds midfielder Dietmar Hamann has urged his former team to snap up Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong this summer. He stated (h/t Metro):

"I was surprised that nobody signed Jeremie Frimpong last summer for around £34 million, there was an option and nobody took it, but he is a brilliant player. He has lots of pace, he scores and sets up goals, he is a very modern player and he would do a great job in the Premier League."

Hamann, who won the UEFA Champions League trophy in 2005, added:

"He is more of a wing-back than a full-back, but he would be a great player for Liverpool to have, he'd give another option outside of Mohamed Salah who likes to cut in on his left foot. Every team needs pace and he has certainly got it, he would be a good option for Liverpool if Trent Alexander-Arnold leaves."

Frimpong, 24, helped Leverkusen win a domestic double past campaign. He has contributed 29 goals and 43 assists in 185 total appearances for the Xabi Alonso-coached side since arriving from Celtic in 2021.

Last month, the 12-cap Netherlands international reportedly popped up as a top transfer target for Barcelona. He is said to have a big admirer in Blaugrana manager Hansi Flick.

