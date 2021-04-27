Liverpool eyeing Torino striker Andrea Belotti - Reports

Liverpool have had a terrible year after their monumental triumphs over the last two seasons. The Reds have failed to defend their Premier League title and exited the Champions League in the quarterfinal stages against Real Madrid.

One of the major issues for Liverpool this season is their misfiring front three. Only Mohamed Salah has continued to score while Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have massively underperformed for the Reds. Diogo Jota has been a good buy but his injuries have kept him away from making a big impact at the club this season.

Hence, given the evident lack of firepower up front, Klopp and company should ideally be looking to bring in another centre-forward to bolster Liverpool's goal scoring threat. Based on reports from TuttoSport, Liverpool are interested in availing the services of Torino striker Andrea Belotti.

Liverpool face competition for Torino striker Andrea Belotti

Andrea Belotti has been in good goalscoring form with the Turin-based side this season. He has scored 12 goals for a struggling Torino side in 31 games.

Belotti has scored more than 15 goals in Serie A in 4 of the 6 seasons he has played for Torino.

However, Liverpool aren't the only club interested in signing Belotti. Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are among the other clubs looking to bring in the Italian in the summer.

Liverpool are in dire need of a strong number 9 who can score goals for them and Belotti can be a perfect fit for the Merseyside team. However, the Italian is likely to cost the Reds a hefty sum. Based on the reports, Belotti will only be sold if Torino get a fee upwards of £35 million.

Under FSG, Liverpool have always had a policy of selling first to make funds available to buy new players. After a disappointing season, Klopp might be looking to offload some of the fringe players at the club like Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri. It will generate enough revenue to afford a quality centre-forward like Andrea Belotti.

Andrea Belotti has had a stellar time at Torino. Since joining the Turin club in 2015, the Italian has scored 104 goals in 223 appearances. The 27-year old made his full international debut in 2016 and has earned 32 caps for Italy so far, scoring 11 goals.

Belotti will be Italy's main man when they compete at the European Championships later this year.