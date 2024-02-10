Liverpool to face challenge from Bayern Munich and European giants for Xabi Alonso - Reports

Liverpool are expected to face stiff competition from Bayern Munich and Barcelona for the services of Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso this summer.

The Reds are currently on the hunt for Jurgen Klopp's replacement, with the German set to step down from his role at the end of this season.

Multiple reports have linked former Liverpool player Alonso with the hot seat at Anfield. The Spanish tactician is currently enjoying a brilliant campaign with Leverkusen, as his team is currently top of the Bundesliga.

The 42-year-old is currently one of Europe's hottest managerial prospects, and Liverpool would love the opportunity to bring him to Anfield.

However, reports via Metro suggest that the Reds could face strong competition from the European duo of Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

Both teams are believed to be keeping tabs on Alonso and are looking to hire the Spaniard as their next manager.

Like Liverpool, Spanish giants Barca are also on the lookout for a new manager ahead of next season. The Blaugrana's head coach, Xavi Hernandez, has announced his decision to leave Camp Nou this summer.

It will be interesting to see which club will eventually succeed in securing the signature of Alonso should he become available in the summer.

Bastian Schweinsteiger drops hint on potential next move for Liverpool target

Former Bayern Munich and Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has hinted that Xabi Alonso will favor a move to Liverpool this summer.

The Spanish tactician is currently being linked with the soon-to-be vacant managerial seat at Anfield, with Klopp set to leave this summer.

Schweinsteiger, who played with Alonso during their time at Bayern Munich, has revealed that a move to Liverpool could be a "big dream" for his former teammate. He said (via Metro):

"I know Xabi and I think his big dream is to coach Liverpool. I can already imagine that it could be this summer that he is going to Liverpool."

Meanwhile, Alonso has remained calm concerning speculations surrounding his future and is yet to drop a hint on where he could be next summer.

He, however, did express his happiness at his current club Bayern Leverkusen during an interview last month. He said:

"I’m happy here right now, that’s for sure, and only thinking about Leverkusen."